Indian American Couple Announces $1 Million Pledge to Feeding America®; Helping HungerMitao Movement Provide 30 Million Meals* through the Feeding America Network of Food Banks

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunger impacts every community in America and, due to the pandemic, the need is expected to grow. Volunteer philanthropists Raj and Aradhana (Anna) Asava, leaders and founders of the Indian American HungerMitao movement, are helping to address this need by pledging $1 million to Feeding America®, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization.

HungerMitao, which translates to "Wipe Out Hunger," is a volunteer-driven grassroots movement focused on raising awareness about hunger in the U.S., improving community engagement, and channeling resources and contributions of the Indian American community to fight hunger through the Feeding America network of food banks.

"Feeding America is grateful to Raj and Anna Asava and HungerMitao for stepping up when food banks need it most. We are grateful for their leadership, generosity and commitment to help ensure that more communities across the country have access to food," said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America.

Launched in 2017, the HungerMitao movement has now enabled 30 million meals* through the Feeding America network. HungerMitao is actively engaged with Feeding America member food banks in North Texas, Houston, New York City, Atlanta and Seattle with plans for future chapters in Central Texas, Connecticut, Alameda, New Jersey and the Tarrant Area.

"HungerMitao is as much about eradicating hunger as it is about unifying the fragmented efforts of our community and focusing it on the humanitarian cause of hunger," said Anna Asava. "In the spirit of 'give where you live' we invite the 4 million strong Indian diaspora in the U.S. to join us in the mission of HungerMitao and ensure no one goes hungry," added Raj Asava.

"I am so proud of Indiaspora members Aradhana and Raj Asava and inspired by how much their HungerMitao movement has accomplished for communities across the country. When we come together with passion, we can accomplish anything," said MR Rangaswami, founder and chairman of the board, Indiaspora and Feeding America donor.

"HungerMitao is the finest example of how energized leaders can catalyze a movement and build a spirit of philanthropy that changes lives," said Dave Scullin, CEO of Communities Foundation of Texas.

Feeding America is a nationwide network of 200 member food banks that serves more than 40 million people each year. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more about supporting your local food bank. More information about HungerMitao can be found at: HungerMitao.org.

* $1 helps to provide at least ten meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

