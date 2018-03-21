India Spoonful Yogurt Market Overview 2017-2018 & 2022-2023

DUBLIN, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The overall spoonful yogurt market is projected to grow around 20% of CAGR from 2017-18 to 2022-23.

In India spoonful yogurt means only Curd or Dahi consumed from the past and is part of daily meal. The idea of packaged spoonful yogurt was figment of the imagination only. Though, with the entry of international and home-grown players in packaged spoonful yogurt in the form of packaged curd, packaged shrikhand, packaged mishit doi, packaged Greek yogurt and Probiotic yogurt etc and frozen yogurt offered by yogurt service chain has hit the market and now have become necessary.

Total spoonful yogurt market is going to hold more than 70% of the market share in India yogurt market at the end of forecast period. It is a mixture of spoonful yogurt offered by packaged/retail market and yogurt service chain market. Packaged/Retail spoonful yogurt market is divided in Plain/Natural yogurt, frozen yogurt and other spoonful yogurt in the form of Greek yogurt, probiotic Shrikhand, Mishtidoi etc whereas service chain offers frozen yogurt. In case of packaged yogurt market, Other forms of yogurt has grown with the highest CAGR in comparison to Plain/natural and frozen yogurt.

It was old practice to set curd at home and use it in everyday meal to make drinkable yogurt like buttermilk or Lassi out of it. With the increasing working women, they do not have time to set them at their own thus make them purchase packaged curd or dahi. In packaged yogurt, frozen yogurt with different flavours are in trend which is offered by both retailers as well yogurt service chain.

The difference between them are, service chain offer their spoonful yogurt with various toppings like fresh fruits, gems, biscuits etc and give consumers chance to choose among them. On the other hand retailers offer mostly flavoured yogurt like mango, strawberry, vanilla, blueberry, orange etc. Frozen and flavoured yogurt is still a western idea, and is yet to catch up with the middle class.

Even amongst affluent families, the buzz about these offerings is pretty patchy. As far as the actual product is concerned, the concept is to take a healthy substitute for ice-cream. With flavoured frozen yogurt such as green apple, blackberry, chocolate and strawberry made from double toned milk, one can add toppings to strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, snickers chocolate and kiwi.

From the year 2010, the Indian frozen Yogurt market had witnessed the entry of many local and international players in the unexplored potential segment. The new avatar of processed Yogurt became a healthy indulgence and Indian brands like Amul and Mother Dairy along with other popular global brands such as US based Red Mango, Canada-based Kiwi Kiss, South Korea's Yogurberry, France's Danone and Switzerland's Nestle started swirling into the Indian Yogurt market.

The growing affluence of the Indians and their penchant for healthy eating had facilitated the growth of frozen Yogurt market by leaps and bounds. These frozen Yogurt brands were adopting differing strategies to capture the discerning Indian palate.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Scope & Methodology

3. Investments in Indian Dairy Industry

4. Global Yogurt Market Outlook

5. India Yogurt Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size By Value

5.1.1. Overall Market

5.1.2. Organized Yogurt Market

5.1.3. Unorganized Yogurt Market

5.2. Market Share By Organized Vs. Unorganized

6. India Spoonful Yogurt Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size By Value

6.1.1. Overall Market

6.1.2. Frozen Yogurt Market

6.2. Market Share By Packaged/ Retail Vs. Service Chain

6.3. India Packaged/ Retail Spoonful Yogurt Market Outlook

6.3.1. Market Size By Value

6.3.1.1. Overall Market

6.3.1.2. Plain/ Natural Yogurt Market

6.3.1.3. Frozen Yogurt Market

6.3.2. Market Share

6.3.2.1. By Company

6.3.2.2. By Product Type

6.3.3. Packaging Analysis

6.3.4. Product Price & Variant Analysis

6.4. India Service Chain Spoonful Yogurt Market Outlook

6.4.1. Market Size By Value

6.4.2. Product Price & Variant Analysis

7. Porter's Five Forces

8. Company Profile

8.1. Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited

8.2. Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Private Limited

8.3. Parag Milk Foods Limited

8.4. Prabhat Dairy Limited

8.5. Hatsun Agro Product Limited

8.6. Nestle India Limited

8.7. Danone Foods and Beverages India Private Limited

8.8. Cocoberry Restaurants and Distributors Private Limited

9. Company Overview

9.1. Team24 Foods & Beverages Private Limited (Flavours24)

9.2. Maez One Retail and Food Private Limited (Red Mango)

9.3. Polo Foods QSR Private Limited (Forever Yogurt)

9.4. MOI Retail Private Limited (Menchie's)

