India Edible Oil Market Outlook 2017-2022 - Shift in Consumption Base Towards Branded Oil

The "India Edible Oil Market Outlook to 2022 - Growth in Organized Sector and Out-of-Home Eating Trend to Drive Future Demand" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report focuses on various aspects such as India edible oil market size by revenue, sales and production volume and market segmentation by sector and geography. The report covers a detailed overview on trade scenario for edible oil with other countries.

The report also describes about major trends and developments, issues and challenges and government role and initiatives that have influenced the market to a large extent. This publication helps the readers to understand the value chain analysis in the edible oil market as well as recent developments related to edible oil market.

Competition prevailing in the sector along with detailed company profiles has been thoroughly covered in the section. The report concludes with market projections for future and analyst recommendation highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers for India Edible Oil Market

Growing preference for healthy oils

Growth in Population and Rise in Urbanization base

Shift in Consumption Base Towards Branded Oil

Untapped Market potential

Favourable government policies

Issues and Challenges in India Edible oil market

High Dependence on imports

Low Agricultural productivity

Absence of Technology for Oil Refinery

Lower Capacity Utilization

Lack of Warehousing

Government Role in India Edible Oil Market

Promotion of FDI in India Edible Oil market

Import and Export Regulations Imposed by the Government

NMOOP

Minimum Support Price for Oilseeds

Trends and Developments in India Edible oil Market

Favourable Demand Outlook and Under Penetrated Market

Rapid Introduction of New Brands

Enhancement of Production Facilities by Major Players

Increased Fortification and Value Addition to create Health Benefits

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary Research Methodology India Edible Oil Market Introduction Growth Drivers For India Edible Oil Market Issues And Challenges In India Edible Oil Market Government Role In India Edible Oil Market Trends And Developments In India Edible Oil Market Mergers And Acquisitions India Edible Oil Market Size India Edible Oil Market Segmentation By Type Of Oil Snapshot On Blended Oil Market In India Fortification Of Edible Oil In India Competitive Landscape Of Major Players India Edible Oil Future Outlook, Fy'2018-Fy'2022 Analyst Recommendation

Companies Mentioned

Adani Wilmar

Borges

Cargill

Emami

Kaleesuwari

Marico

Ruchi Soya

Sundrop

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xm3l6q/india_edible_oil

