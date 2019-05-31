India $5 Billion Online Food Delivery Market to 2023 Featuring Zomato, Swiggy, FoodPanda, Faasos, & Freshmenu

DUBLIN, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Online Food Delivery Market by Operation Type (Aggregator, Cloud Kitchen), City, Ordering Platform, Cuisine, & Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India Online Food Delivery Market is expected to be more than US$ 5 Billion opportunities by the end of the year 2023.

E-commerce or online market in India is thriving very rapidly, making it one of the fastest growing online market in the world. Online food delivery market in India is one of its segments, which is growing in double-digit CAGR. During early days, online food ordering and the delivery market was mainly concentrated on pizza, burger and such while now this idea has immersed to the bulk of the food industry. With the growing penetration of the internet, a new wave of online services including ordering and delivery of food has come to the forefront of this marketplace. These food aggregators allow customers to compare menus, prices, reviews and then place their orders from a wide network of restaurants conveniently.

India Online Food Delivery Market is showing immense potential and attracting huge investments. The online food delivery market of India is mainly driven by India's young population base, increasing digitization, growing penetration of smartphones, increasing disposable income of people in the region, a rising proportion of women in working population and adoption of aggressive marketing strategies by food startups.

Features, like ordering food and getting it delivered at the comfort of anytime anywhere with the convenience of either online payment or pay on delivery, are some the other factors which are anticipated to further drive the growth of India Online Food Delivery Market. In addition, lucrative offers, easy & user-friendly interface, cash-backs, social media, and customer integration are also helping online food delivery market to grow in the forecast period.



Bangalore is the Leading City in the India Online Food Delivery Market



In this report, we have done a complete assessment of top cities in the India online food delivery market. The cities we covered are Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Others. The report provides all the historical and forecast market value for each city. Bangalore is the leading city in the India online food delivery market.



Mobile is playing a very significant role in the India Online Food Delivery Market



In this report, we have covered the market by ordering platform in this market place. All three types of ordering platform are covered in this report: Mobile App, Web, and Direct Calling. Mobile ordering platform is playing a significant role in the India online food delivery market and it is anticipated that this will dominate in the forecasting period as well.



Pizza/Burgers/Sandwiches is the most preferred cuisine in the India Online Food Delivery Market



In this report, the researchers have shown a complete insight of preferred cuisine in the India online food delivery market. The cuisines market covered in the report are: Pizza/Burgers/Sandwiches, Tandoori/Kebab/Curry/Biryani, Curry Roti/Bread, Bakery Products/Desserts, Others. Pizza/Burgers/Sandwiches are the most preferred cuisine in the India online food delivery market.



Companies Analysis



Operating Metrics

Acquired/Subsidiaries

Funding/Investment

Marketing Strategies

Revenue

Operation Type - India Online Food Delivery Market

Aggregator

Internet Kitchen

City - India Online Food Delivery Market

Bangalore

Delhi NCR

Mumbai

Hyderabad

Pune

Others

Ordering Platform - India Online Food Delivery Market

Mobile

Web

Direct Calling

Cuisine - India Online Food Delivery Market

Pizza/Burgers/Sandwiches

Tandoori/Kebab/Curry/Biryani

Curry Roti/Bread

Bakery Products/Desserts

Others

Company Covered in this Report

Zomato

Swiggy

FoodPanda

Faasos

Freshmenu

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t2lckn

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/india-5-billion-online-food-delivery-market-to-2023-featuring-zomato-swiggy-foodpanda-faasos--freshmenu-300859742.html

SOURCE Research and Markets