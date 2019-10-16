India $1.8 Bn Frozen Pizza Markets, 2018-2027 - Key Players are Dot Berrys, Amy's Kitchen,Ushvina Foods., Convenio Foods, Iceland Foods, Amul

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Frozen Pizza Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Crust Type, Topping, Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The India frozen pizza market is accounted to US$ 550.0 Thousands in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 1,842.2 Thousands by 2027.



India frozen pizza market is in the initiation stage and has a presence in only metro cities. The changing food habits and lifestyles of consumers have propelled the growth of the Indian market for fast foods and convenience foods. With an improved line of pizza products such as paneer tikka pizza and tandoori pizza, companies are capturing the market share and leading to the growth of India frozen pizza market.



The Indian frozen pizza market based on crust type has been segmented into thin crust, thick crust, and others. Thick crust dominated the frozen pizza market in India in 2018 because these crust types comprise more toppings than the thin crust type. The growing spending capacity of consumers, improved standards of living, and developing retail and cold chains are the factors propelling the market for thick crust pizza in India. Busy lifestyles of the working population have also led to the high consumption of thick crust frozen pizzas in India.



India frozen pizza market is bifurcated based on toppings into vegetable toppings and meat toppings. Vegetable toppings are dominating the Indian frozen pizza market.



A key trend which is projected to affect the India frozen pizza market in the coming year is the digitalization in the retail industry. There has been a continuous rise in digitalization in the retail food industry, which is one of the driving factors for frozen pizza products. This digitalization trend is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the future. The consumers are highly inclined toward online grocery shopping due to significant factors like available variety and convenience.



Likewise, the introduction of new and smart apps has enabled consumers to select and order their preferred type of frozen pizza. The ease of convenience towards selecting, ordering, and buying food products through online platforms will continue to drive the India frozen pizza market.



Some of the players present in India frozen pizza market are Dot Berrys, Amy's Kitchen, Inc, Ushvina Foods., Convenio Foods International Private Limited, Iceland Foods India Private Limited, Amul (GCCMF), among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Frozen Pizza Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Frozen Pizza Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Demand and Availability of Fast Food

5.1.2 Growing Modern Retail Network

5.1.3 Introduction of New Toppings

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack Of Customer Awareness Regarding Frozen Pizza

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Improved Supply Chain And Infrastructural Facilities

5.4 Key Future Trends

5.4.1 Digitalization In Retail Industry

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. India Frozen Pizza Market Analysis

6.1 India Frozen Pizza Market Overview

6.2 India Frozen Pizza Market Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning - Top 5 Players Ranking



7. India Frozen Pizza Market Analysis - By Crust Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 India Frozen Pizza Market Breakdown, By Crust Type, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Thin Crust

7.4 Thick Crust

7.5 Others



8. India Frozen Pizza Market Analysis - By Toppings

8.1 Overview

8.2 India Frozen Pizza Market Breakdown, By Topping, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Meat Toppings

8.4 Vegetable Toppings



9. India-Frozen-Pizza-Market-Analysis-By-Distribution Channel

9.1 Overview

9.2 India Frozen Pizza Market Breakdown, By Distribution Channel, 2018 & 2027

9.3 Retail

9.4 Online



10. Industry Landscape

10.1 Strategy And Business Planning



11. Company Profiles

Dot Berrys

Amy's Kitchen, Inc.

Ushvina Foods

Convenio Foods International Private Limited

Iceland Foods India Private Limited

Amul (GCCMF)

