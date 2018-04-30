Incredible Grilling Talent Headlines Memorial Day Weekend Event At The Resort at Paws Up

Grilling Greats and Live Entertainment Provide for an Unforgettable Fiery Fest at Acclaimed Luxury Resort

GREENOUGH, Mont., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This Memorial Day weekend, The Resort at Paws Up in Montana will offer an exclusive series of barbecue, beverages and live entertainment at Montana Master Grillers, a three-day event that celebrates the art of the open flame in 37,000 acres of stunning wilderness.

Now in its seventh year, Montana Master Grillers consists of America's top culinary talent, each bringing a distinct, umami-packed style of barbecue. Guests can eat and play to their heart's content with over 70 wilderness adventures, such as ATV tours, fly-fishing and horseback riding. Featured chefs include Tim Byres (a James Beard Award-winning author), Burke Holmes (of the Notorious P.I.G. BBQ—voted Best BBQ in Missoula, Montana), Paws Up Executive Chef Sunny Jin, Pat Martin (of Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint in Nashville), Nicole Pederson (a Food & Wine People's Best New Chef nominee) and Steve "Nookie" Postal (the chef/owner of Boston's Commonwealth). Apart from outdoor activities and demonstrations, guests will also witness a competitive cook-off amongst the chefs.

To accompany the phenomenal fare, Paws Up will host KettleHouse Brewing, Glacier Distilling and the Wagner Family of Wine. Each will provide designated pairings to amplify the complex flavor profiles of juicy meats. Musical acts include guitarist Dan Dubuque, singer-songwriter Andrea Harsell, the Timber Rattlers and Missoula-based bluegrass band the Lil Smokies.

All-inclusive rates start at $880 a person per night, which includes gourmet dinners, luxury accommodations, airport transportation, one wilderness activity per day and live entertainment.

For reservations, call 877-588-6783. The Resort at Paws Up is also on Facebook, Instagram (@theresortatpawsup) and Twitter (@Paws_Up).

ABOUT THE RESORT AT PAWS UP

The Resort at Paws Up combines luxury with unforgettable adventure on 37,000 acres of untamed Montana wilderness. The Resort offers accommodations for a maximum of 225 guests in 36 safari-style tents (seasonally) and 28 luxurious vacation homes, ranging from the two-bedroom Meadow Homes to the charming four-bedroom Morris Ranch House. Paws Up is located in the heart of the Blackfoot Valley in western Montana, just 35 miles from Missoula International Airport. Travelers can access Missoula via direct flights from Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Francisco and Seattle. For more information, please visit www.pawsup.com or call 800-473-0601.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/incredible-grilling-talent-headlines-memorial-day-weekend-event-at-the-resort-at-paws-up-300639145.html

SOURCE The Resort at Paws Up