Incentivio Announces Its Partnership With American Deli® for Customer Engagement

BOSTON, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Massachusetts-based Incentivio, Inc. today announced its partnership to power multi-channel customer engagement and digital ordering for participating American Deli® restaurants. American Deli® is a restaurant franchise, renowned in the South for its chicken wings, philly steaks, and other delicious offerings.

"American Deli® is excited to launch its digital ordering and customer engagement platform, and in Incentivio, we believe we found a partner that could enable a comprehensive digital engagement strategy for us," said Gus Lee, Marketing Coordinator at American Deli International, Inc. "During the initial planning stages, we realized we needed technology that would fit well with the current makeup of our restaurants while being flexible enough to accommodate further development. To achieve this, we selected Incentivio based on its solutions to support ordering, loyalty, marketing automation coupled with comprehensive analytics, and personalization in one platform," he added.

"We are very pleased to power American Deli®'s digital strategy & initiatives. Hugely exciting for us and we are looking forward to help build their brand across mobile and web through several touchpoints – ordering, loyalty, promotions, personalization and more," said Rajat Bhakhri CEO of Incentivio, Inc.

About American Deli

American Deli International, Inc. is a franchisor of quick-service restaurants featuring chicken wings, philly cheese steaks, and other freshly prepared, grilled or fried items. American Deli®'s journey began in 1989 with its first restaurant in Atlanta, GA. Today, American Deli has over 150 locations. Approximately 95 percent of American Deli®'s restaurants are independently owned and operated.

www.americandeli.com

About Incentivio

Incentivio is a comprehensive digital customer experience platform that enables restaurants to acquire new customers, drive increased spending, visits, loyalty and engagement by providing a seamless and consistent experience across web, mobile and in-store channels.

