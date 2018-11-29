Impact Group Enhances East Coast Presence through Partnership with E.A. Berg Associates

Leading national sales and marketing agency teams up with NJ-based broker to offer comprehensive range of services and support

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Group, a leading sales and marketing agency with deep expertise in the retail broker and consumer package goods (CPG) industry, announced today that the company has joined forces with E.A. Berg Associates, an East Coast-based food broker, to further expand its growing network. The transaction is part of Impact Group's strategic growth plan to establish a national footprint with a comprehensive range of services across multiple categories in retail and grocery.

Based in Paramus, New Jersey, E.A. Berg Associates has over 90 years of experience representing CPG companies and offers best-in-class expertise in sales and merchandising. The company provides a full range of services and support, maintained with robust coverage including headquarter sales and service, retail services, analytics, and category management. E.A. Berg's skilled teams work with traditional, non-traditional, and urban retailers, resulting in distribution gains for manufacturers across trade channels.

E.A. Berg Associates is also known for its C-Store Van Program, an innovative merchandising program for the urban convenience store segment. The C-Store Van Program provides clients with an efficient method to carry product, displays, and other point-of-sale materials, with a focus on selling newly available and promotional items.

"Joining forces with Impact Group is an exciting achievement for all of us at E.A. Berg. We look forward to sharing this additional scope of services and national coverage with all of our clients," said David L. Berg, CEO of E.A. Berg Associates.

"Impact Group is one of the leading national sales and marketing agencies in the grocery and CPG space, and we are pleased to combine our expertise and coverage to fuel continued growth and create new opportunities for all our clients and stakeholders," said Michael Berg, president of E.A. Berg Associates.

"Since 2016, Impact Group has been strategically expanding its presence through mergers and acquisitions," added Tim Hall, managing director at CI Capital. "We look forward to continuing to support the team's efforts to offer a personalized and collaborative approach to connecting CPG brands and retailers."

About Impact Group

Founded in 1994, Impact Group is a passionate sales and marketing agency with offices and teams spread strategically across the United States. Impact Group has decades of combined experience in the retail broker and CPG industry, which enables clients to more effectively connect with retailers and drive aggressive growth and sales. Impact Group focuses on leading change through innovative services including sales, merchandising, and category analytical support to companies in the CPG industry. Over 700 remarkable CPG companies trust Impact Group to represent their brands. Impact Group is known for fostering a culture that is authentic, strategic, collaborative, and entrepreneurial. For more information on Impact Group, please visit www.impactgrp.com.

About E.A. Berg Associates

E.A. Berg Associates was founded in 1923 by Edward A. Berg. With over 90 years of experience representing consumer packaged goods companies, E.A. Berg Associates offers a comprehensive range of services and support, maintained with robust coverage including headquarter sales and service, retail services, analytics, and category management. For more information on E.A. Berg Associates, please visit www.eaberg.com.

About CI Capital Partners

CI Capital Partners LLC is a leading North American private equity investment firm that has invested in middle-market companies since 1993. CI Capital forms partnerships with experienced management teams and entrepreneurs to build substantial businesses through add-on acquisitions, organic growth, and operational improvements. Since inception, CI Capital and its portfolio companies have made over 300 acquisitions representing over $9 billion in enterprise value. For more information on CI Capital Partners, please visit www.cicapllc.com.

