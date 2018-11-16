Immersive Dining, Events, and Arts Come to Downtown Albuquerque

Storylab Interactive & Electric Playhouse collaborate on new public entertainment and dining venue along the Central corridor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Immersive dining, arts and events come to downtown Albuquerque. Local experience design firm Storylab Interactive and immersive entertainment startup Electric Playhouse are opening a new public venue on Central Avenue. Partnering with the City of Albuquerque for First Friday ARTSCrawl events and the One Albuquerque: Engage movement, this space will be home to an array of public interactive experiences in the coming year.

"Downtown Albuquerque is on the rise," said Mayor Tim Keller. "With the addition of Storylab on Central and the success of the One Albuquerque: Engage project, we're all coming together to make the heart of our city safe, inclusive and innovative."

"We are excited to make the move to downtown Albuquerque and collaborate with Storylab Interactive. They are doing amazing work and it will be great to build off the synergy between the two interactive/experiential companies. This location will serve as our creative studio and testing ground before our flagship location opens next fall. We plan to open the space to the public for special early preview events in the coming months."

-Brandon Garrett, Founder & CTO Electric Playhouse

Additionally, collaborating with local catering companies Dig & Serve and Taste Boutique Catering by Zinc Wine Bar & Bistro, Electric Playhouse will be presenting seasonal dining events that immerse the diner in unexpected, interactive, motion-responsive and exciting worlds, working alongside the food and service to take the diner on a culinary journey.

"Taste Boutique Catering is excited to partner with Electric Playhouse and the City to invest time and creative energy into the arts and the downtown community. We are eager to focus on pairing seasonal, themed food menus with the spectacular interactive visual effects that only Electric Playhouse can provide. These upcoming technological and culinary adventures are sure to provide a unique night out for the people of Albuquerque."

-Chris Pope, Partner & Executive Chef, Zinc Wine Bar & Bistro

The first dinner Space Returns, will begin taking reservations immediately and will take guests on a culinary journey through the cosmos.

Storylab Interactive is an Experience Design Company focusing on immersive digital installations.

Electric Playhouse is an immersive entertainment startup building the next generation of family-friendly entertainment - flagship location launching in 2019.

Electric Playhouse will host a media preview of their first dinner on Thursday, November 29th - please contact Theresa @ info@electricplayhouse.com for coordinating media access.

The first public dining events will begin on Friday, November 30th & Saturday, December 1st. For event details, rentals, reservations, and to learn more about Electric Playhouse visit www.electricplayhouse.com or contact us at info@electricplayhouse.com or @ (505) 226-1200.

For more information on Storylab's interactive capabilities and upcoming exhibitions, contact us at info@storylabinteractive.com or www.storylabinteractive.com.

The next First Friday ARTSCrawl event will take place on Friday, December 7th from 6-10pm. The event will be in partnership with the City of Albuquerque, Fractured Atlas and Tractor Brewing and will be open to the public.

