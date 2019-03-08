IMEC Joins the ProFood Tech Partner Program

PEORIA, Ill., March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IMEC has announced its participation in ProFood Tech 2019, as an official partner. ProFood Tech is produced by three of the world's trade show leaders, PACK EXPO, Koelnmesse - organizer of Anuga, and the International Dairy Food Association (IDFA). The show offers solutions for all food and beverage sectors and features complimentary educational opportunities for attendees on the show floor, though the ProFood Tech Educational Program produced by IDFA. This tradeshow will be a gathering place for food and beverage processing professionals to stay abreast of new trends, insights, equipment and ingredients. IMEC will be among 400 exhibiting companies showcasing the latest in food and beverage technology to 7000 processing professionals.

"Participation by leading food and beverage processing associations in the ProFood Tech Partner Program is a truly unique feature of the event," says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, and owner and producer of the PACK EXPO portfolio of trade shows. "Not only is it an extremely valuable resource for the attendees looking for specific solutions and information – the participating associations experience the value of being an official partner with the show, supporting their members and the processing industry."

By participating in the ProFood Tech Partner Program, IMEC now has an additional resource that is an invaluable tool that supports the competitive futures of its food and beverage manufacturing clients. With tons of innovations on the show floor represented by food and beverage market sectors on-site, food and beverage manufacturers are sure to find the solutions, connections and insights needed to stay relevant and competitive. IMEC will be on-site in support of your attendance at the show.

