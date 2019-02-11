DETROIT, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Christopher Ilitch, President and CEO of Ilitch Holdings, Inc. announced today that accomplished public relations and communications executive Shawn Platt has been named Vice President of Corporate Communications at Ilitch Holdings, Inc.

Platt will oversee the organization's corporate communications function.

Platt brings over 20 years of marketing, branding, and public relations experience to his role at the Ilitch companies. He most recently served as Global Director – Corporate Communications & Global Brand at Amway in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he led development of the company's global brand and value proposition and executed strategies that drove global reputation and revenue for the family-owned, $9-billion enterprise. Prior to Amway, Platt held leaderships roles within the Marketing and Communications function at Fifth Third Bank, Bank of America and Harrah's Entertainment.

"With all of our growth, this is an exciting time for the Ilitch companies," said Christopher Ilitch. "Shawn is a highly experienced executive who has successfully managed communications and marketing across a variety of diverse businesses. His experience and Michigan roots align well with our businesses and core values, and we're very pleased to add him to our team."

Platt earned his undergrad and graduate degrees in Public Relations and Communications from Purdue University.

About Ilitch Holdings, Inc

The Ilitch companies represent leading brands in the food, sports and entertainment industries, including Little Caesars, Blue Line Distribution, the Detroit Red Wings, Olympia Entertainment, the Detroit Tigers, Olympia Development, Little Caesars Pizza Kit Fundraising Program, MotorCity Casino Hotel and Champion Foods. The organization also has a joint venture interest in 313 Presents.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ilitch-holdings-inc-announces-shawn-platt-as-vice-president-of-corporate-communications-300793359.html

SOURCE Ilitch Holdings, Inc.