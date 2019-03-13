IKEA Celebrates Spring with Annual Swedish Easter Paskbord

Discounted Tickets Available for IKEA FAMILY* Members for $12.99 Per Person / $2.99 for Kids 12 and Under



CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As we look forward to the start of spring around the country, IKEA invites families and friends to celebrate the new season with its annual Easter Påskbord on Friday, April 5th, 2019.

In honor of the Easter Holiday, join participating IKEA stores nationwide** for an all-you-can eat buffet of classic Swedish food offerings, including Swedish meatballs, marinated salmon, assorted Swedish cheeses and many other savory favorites. Tickets are available for only $16.99 per person / $4.99 for kids 12 and under, or at a discounted rate for IKEA FAMILY members ($12.99 per person / $2.99 for kids 12 and under).

"We are excited to celebrate the Påskbord tradition with our customers this Easter," says Krista Boyer, Sales Leader, IKEA Food. "Påskbord is all about spending time with family and friends and sharing the Swedish traditions."

The IKEA Påskbord menu*** includes:

First Course

Assorted varieties of herring

Deviled eggs with shrimp or seaweed pearls

Marinated salmon with mustard sauce

Poached salmon with cucumber dill sauce

Second Course

Assorted Swedish cheeses

Swedish cucumber salad

Swedish red potato salad

Crispbread, crisprolls, softbread and thinbread

Third Course

Chicken meatballs

Swedish meatballs with Lingonberry Jam

Mashed potatoes or boiled dilled potatoes

Jansson's Temptations

Swedish ham

Desserts & Beverages

Assorted Swedish desserts and cookies

Fountain beverages and hot beverages

Seating is limited, so those who are interested are encouraged to purchase tickets early at their local IKEA store. To locate and contact the nearest IKEA store for more details – including local seating times – visit the "Store Locator" page on www.IKEA-USA.com.

Those who are not able to make it to the in-store event can still bring Swedish Easter traditions home! Visit the Swedish Food Market in IKEA U.S. stores to purchase select items from the Påskbord menu, including KÖTTBULLAR Swedish meatballs, or try this fun family Easter tradition with a twist: dye your own eggs using natural colorants!

HOME ACTIVITY: NATURAL EGG DYEING

WHAT YOU NEED:

Eggs

Vinegar

Cooking oil

Natural colorants:

Turmeric = yellow



Onion skin= brown



Birch leaves = light green



Beetroot peel = brownish-red



Grape juice= purple



Red cabbage, whole leaves = purple



Red cabbage, chopped = blue



Beetroot juice = pinkish-red

Directions: Bring water, a couple of tablespoons of vinegar (will not give taste to the eggs), and a colorant to boil in a saucepan. Add the eggs. Play around with the boiling time and the amount colorant to get different shades of color. After dyeing, allow the eggs to cool down and dry. Rub with oil to make them shiny. Fun Tip: You can make beautiful patterns on the eggs. Before dying, wrap the egg in a piece of a nylon stocking with flowers or leaves tucked in. Or simply wrap rubber bands around the egg. You can also draw patterns and letters with a candle or a crayon.

*IKEA FAMILY is a benefits program that offers membership perks including special product discounts, sneak previews, free coffee and tea in the IKEA Restaurant, and more. Consumers can sign up for the free program online or in-store.

** IKEA Carson, Norfolk and Live Oak will not host an Easter Påskbord in 2019.

***Menu is subject to change due to product availability.

