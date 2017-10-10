IFDA Announces Sold-Out Show Floor Ahead of 2017 Distribution Solutions Conference

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA), today announced that expo floor space for the 2017 IFDA Distribution Solutions Conference (DSC) is sold out. The DSC, the premier foodservice distribution industry trade show, takes place October 15 - 17, 2017 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Oxon Hill, MD. IFDA has greatly expanded the expo over last year to nearly 40,000 square feet. This will be the largest expo hall in the history of the DSC.
The DSC is the nation's largest stage for foodservice distribution innovation. The event brings together the best and brightest in the industry to experience the latest products and services supporting distribution center and transportation operations. DSC also features a full agenda of exceptional general sessions and educational workshops, professional development, great networking opportunities, and more.
"Our goal is to deliver an event that exceeds expectations and provides insights for people who are focused on the operations side of foodservice distribution," said Mark Allen, President and CEO of IFDA. "The DSC provides a platform for types of distributors in the industry to find the connections and resources they need to improve the effectiveness of their operations, explore the latest trends, and ultimately better serve their customers."
Key conference highlights include:
About the International Foodservice Distributors Association
IFDA members deliver to professional kitchens across America, and other places around the world. Our members include broadline, systems, convenience, and specialty foodservice distributors that supply food and related products to restaurants, colleges and universities, hospitals and care facilities, hotels and resorts, and other foodservice operations. In the U.S. alone, foodservice distributors deliver around 25 million cases of product every business day. IFDA Members represent the $300 billion foodservice distribution industry.
