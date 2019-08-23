IEDCO Bulk Bag Unloading Systems Integrate Dust Control and Bag Deflation

TURNERSVILLE, N.J., Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IEDCO, a leader in the design and manufacture custom engineered powder handling systems and solutions offers Bulk Bag Unloaders with its Bulk Bag Deflation System that provides containment while allowing the operator to compact empty bulk bags. These systems are highly recommended options on IEDCO's bulk bag unloading systems.

IEDCO Bulk Bag Unloading Systems create a dust-tight seal when the bulk bags are connected to the integral flange and lowered onto the inlet rim of the unloader. Once the dust-free discharging is complete, the operator may compact the empty bag with the Bulk Bag Deflation System.

The Bulk Bag Deflation System will compact an empty bulk bag while connected to an in-house dust collection system. This eliminates the pluming of dust when bags are typically manually crushed after emptying. Pneumatically controlled valves divert the dust collection suction from either the Spout Access & Seal Enclosure or the Bag Deflation System.

While bulk bag unloading systems are customized to meet individual needs, IEDCO's experience with designing, manufacturing and installing these systems results in systems that are efficient and cost effective.

