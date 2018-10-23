Idaho-Based Grove Hotel Announcing New Restaurant Concept

The anchor hotel is also excited to reveal a renovated lobby and bar, complimentary bike rentals for guests

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A distinctive landmark in downtown Boise for 20 years, locally-owned The Grove Hotel is excited to show off their lobby renovations and redesigned restaurant. The new restaurant name, Trillium, is a nod to a native flower, fitting as the restaurant focuses on using locally-inspired, regionally sourced products.

"We are proud to be located in an area with so much agricultural bounty, and we wanted our new menu to reflect that," said Executive Chef Chris Hain. "Some of our signature menu items include Huckleberry Short Ribs and house-smoked Steelhead Salmon. Nearly everything we make on the menu is from scratch and sourced regionally."

In addition to their hotel guests, Trillium is especially interested in attracting local residents to come explore a taste of Idaho – they will be offering complimentary 3-hour valet services to restaurant customers.

In addition to Trillium, The Grove has undergone a complete renovation of its lobby and bar area. The bar will open up as a specialty coffee bar in the morning (featuring premium Northwest-roasted beans), and then transition mid-day to the full bar featuring many options for Idaho-produced beer and wine, as well as cocktails made with local ingredients.

The Grove will also be adding a complimentary bicycle rental program for guests, featuring a selection of cruisers and mountain bikes. They have expanded their guest services storage area to include ample space for guests' skis, snowboards, bikes – whatever their Boise adventure includes.

"We know the easy access to recreation is a big part of what makes Boise so special," said General Manager Steve Steading. "We want our guests to be able to easily take advantage of the ample bikeways, Boise Greenbelt and foothills trails, as well as the quick drive up to Bogus Basin Mountain."

About The Grove Hotel: The Grove Hotel, part of the locally-owned Block 22 holding company, is Boise's premier AAA Four Diamond hotel. It is home to Trillium, a new dining experience focusing on regional ingredients, as well as The Grove Fitness Club & Spa. The hotel is attached to CenturyLink Arena™ - a 5,400-seat indoor hockey and events arena, and home to the Idaho Steelheads professional hockey club. For more information visit grovehotelboise.com.

