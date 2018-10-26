Iceland Foods & Weber Shandwick Win Campaign of the Year at The Holmes Report's 2018 Global SABRE Awards

- Weber Shandwick Also Recognized in Top 40 for Royal Caribbean & UNO Campaigns -

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Weber Shandwick, one of the world's leading global communications and marketing solutions firms, was awarded a Platinum Global SABRE in partnership with Iceland Foods for the #toocoolforplastics campaign at The Holmes Report's 2018 Global SABRE Awards last night. The campaign centered on Iceland Foods' commitment to removing plastic packaging from its 1,400 owned-label foods in just five years – making it the first supermarket in the world to do so.

The Global SABRE Awards recognize the 40 best campaigns from among more than 5,000 entries worldwide. The Platinum Global SABRE goes to the top ranked campaign of the year.

"Communications can be a powerful tool for change – and that's evident in our work with Iceland Foods," said Gail Heimann, president, Weber Shandwick. "This campaign went well beyond talk and centered on action – action that drove results for the company and also helped advance an important global issue. Kudos to our team for this recognition, and thank you to Iceland Foods for their bravery in leading the #toocoolforplastics movement."

The firm also was presented with two Global SABRE awards for outstanding client work with partners UNO/Mattel and Royal Caribbean, which were recognized among the top global campaigns of the year.

Weber Shandwick created a new color-blind friendly UNO game for "The Color of Inclusion" campaign, which was honored in the top 20 campaigns of the year by The Holmes Report. UNO partnered with ColorADD to incorporate its "Color Alphabet" into a new UNO deck, making the world's most popular card game even more inclusive. The campaign was also recognized earlier this year with a Gold North America SABRE award in Cause-Related Marketing.

Weber Shandwick's work with Royal Caribbean on "Eclipsing the Eclipse" – which sent the world's largest cruise ship off-course, straight into the 2017 Great American Eclipse's "path of totality" – was recognized in the top 40 campaigns of the year. The campaign, which has generated 6.3 billion impressions, was also shortlisted at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, and was honored at this year's North America SABRE Awards, In2 SABRE Awards and Clio Music Awards.

Earlier this year, Weber Shandwick was recognized with its clients across 10 categories at The Holmes Report's 2018 North America SABRE Awards in New York. The firm was also honored across seven categories at the annual EMEA SABRE and In2SABRE awards, and four categories at the 2018 APAC SABRE awards. In 2018, Weber Shandwick was also recognized as PRWeek's Global Agency of the Year for the fourth consecutive year and was designated an Ad Age Agency A-List Standout for the second consecutive year.

