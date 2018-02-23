  1. Home
ICE Welcomes the 40th Anniversary IACP Conference

From blog.ice.edu by Caitlin Gunther
"We’re excited that the 2018 IACP Conference is beginning today in New York City, and that so many Institute of Culinary Education (ICE) alumni are speakers and attendees,” said ICE President Rick Smilow, an IACP board member and presenter at Sunday's award ceremony.  

The list of ICE graduates included in this year's conference include: 

  • Gail Simmons — Author, TV hostess, Top Chef  
  • Stacey Rivera— Digital Content Director for Food, Time Inc.
  • Stacy Adimando — Test Kitchen Director, Saveur

Keep reading to discover all the ICE grads at the 2018 IACP Conference, and learn more about this exciting culinary event. 

