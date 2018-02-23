ICE Welcomes the 40th Anniversary IACP Conference

"We’re excited that the 2018 IACP Conference is beginning today in New York City, and that so many Institute of Culinary Education (ICE) alumni are speakers and attendees,” said ICE President Rick Smilow, an IACP board member and presenter at Sunday's award ceremony.

The list of ICE graduates included in this year's conference include:

Gail Simmons — Author, TV hostess, Top Chef

Stacey Rivera— Digital Content Director for Food, Time Inc.

Stacy Adimando — Test Kitchen Director, Saveur

