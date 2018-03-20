ICE Graduates Poised To Win Big At This Year’s James Beard Awards

By Danielle Page

It's that time of year again. The prestigious James Beard Foundation has announced the 2018 finalists for restaurant awards — and not surprisingly, the short list is full of ICE alums.

Each year the James Beard Awards embodies a theme, with this year's focus, "RISE," celebrating the power of food through community. As per the James Beard Foundation, nominees who are "championing causes, committing to values, speaking up for those who can’t be heard or cooking their hearts out" are being recognized in 2018. Semifinalists were announced just last month, with final winners to be revealed on May 7th in Chicago.