ICE Chefs Construct the Big Apple’s Biggest Rice Krispies Treat: A Ten-Foot Elf Named Buddy

It’s official: ELF the Musical is returning to the Theater at Madison Square Garden. What better way to commemorate this huge announcement than a huge Elf-themed confection? That’s why ICE’s expert pastry chefs joined forces and spent over 500 hours crafting a 10-foot tall replica of Buddy the elf made of delicious Rice Krispies Treats®. The colossal confection was unveiled on Wednesday, October 25 at the Garden, and the result was outstanding — fitting for a larger-than-life, sweet-treat loving elf like Buddy.
Click through to watch and learn more about the making of the giant elf!
It’s one of the fanciest menu items around, but what is it, exactly?