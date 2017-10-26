ICE Chefs Construct the Big Apple’s Biggest Rice Krispies Treat: A Ten-Foot Elf Named Buddy

It’s official: ELF the Musical is returning to the Theater at Madison Square Garden. What better way to commemorate this huge announcement than a huge Elf-themed confection? That’s why ICE’s expert pastry chefs joined forces and spent over 500 hours crafting a 10-foot tall replica of Buddy the elf made of delicious Rice Krispies Treats®. The colossal confection was unveiled on Wednesday, October 25 at the Garden, and the result was outstanding — fitting for a larger-than-life, sweet-treat loving elf like Buddy.

Click through to watch and learn more about the making of the giant elf!