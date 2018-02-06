  1. Home
  2. Cook
  1. Home
  2. Cook

ICE Alum Adrienne Cheatham Competes on This Season of Top Chef

From blog.ice.edu by Caitlin Gunther
ICE Alum Adrienne Cheatham Competes on This Season of Top Chef

 

By Danielle Page

 

"There is a comfort and safety of being behind the scenes," ICE graduate Adrienne Cheatham said in a video interview with The New York Times.

But on this season of Top Chef, Cheatham steps into the spotlight to compete for a chance to win — presenting her dishes to be judged by renowned chefs including James Beard award winner Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson, celebrity chef Curtis Stone and most recently, three-Michelin-star chef David Kinch.

 

It's no surprise to see an ICE alum competing on this popular show — past seasons have included ICE graduates Arnold Myint and Ashley Merriman, and ICE alum Gail Simmons lends her expertise as a judge.

 

Continue reading at Institute of Culinary Education