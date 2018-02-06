ICE Alum Adrienne Cheatham Competes on This Season of Top Chef

By Danielle Page

"There is a comfort and safety of being behind the scenes," ICE graduate Adrienne Cheatham said in a video interview with The New York Times.

But on this season of Top Chef, Cheatham steps into the spotlight to compete for a chance to win — presenting her dishes to be judged by renowned chefs including James Beard award winner Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson, celebrity chef Curtis Stone and most recently, three-Michelin-star chef David Kinch.

It's no surprise to see an ICE alum competing on this popular show — past seasons have included ICE graduates Arnold Myint and Ashley Merriman, and ICE alum Gail Simmons lends her expertise as a judge.