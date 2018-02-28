ICE at the 40th Annual IACP Awards

By Caitlin Raux

You couldn’t swing a spatula without hitting someone from ICE at the 2018 International Association of Culinary Professionals (IACP) Conference last weekend in New York City. ICE alums, students and employees popped up everywhere throughout the three-day conference. “As in years past, we felt proud to see so many ICE alums in attendance,” said ICE President Rick Smilow. In its 40th year, the conference featured hands-on workshops, industry-focused panel discussions, The Culinary Trust Taste & Toast gala, the IACP Awards Ceremony and, of course, great food and drinks — some of which was prepared by our very own ICE student volunteers.

Read on to learn about this year's IACP Conference.