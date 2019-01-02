I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!® Launches New "Spread No Drama" Campaign

I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!® Encourages Consumers to Cut the Drama, Not the Taste When It Comes to Eating

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!®, the unbelievably delicious buttery spread, is launching its new "Spread No Drama" brand campaign for 2019. The new and entertaining campaign addresses the ongoing habit of dramatic internal dialogues surrounding what to eat and not to eat and positions I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!® as a simple solution that cuts the food drama, not the taste.

I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!® taps Golden Globe-nominated and SAG Award-winning actress, producer, director, entrepreneur, philanthropist and L'Oreal Paris Global Brand Ambassador Eva Longoria to star in multiple comedic short-form videos aimed at inspiring people to reduce food drama and encourage a lifestyle focused on balance. The creative centers around her inner dialogue in the form of several hilarious and over-the-top "Mini Eva" characters.

"Humor and fantastical scenarios are the brand's DNA," said Bernice Chao, Senior Brand Manager, Upfield. "We wanted someone who could bring the 'Spread No Drama' creative to life with a dose of unexpected humor and we couldn't think of a funnier actress than Eva Longoria. Eva also is the epitome of a strong confident person who practices a balanced lifestyle."

"I've used I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!® for years because I enjoy the taste," said Eva Longoria. "I instantly fell in love with the concept of 'Spread No Drama' as soon as I read the script."

The campaign propels I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!® into 2019 with an entirely new and fully fleshed creative ecosystem that features hundreds of pieces of creative, ranging from mass awareness plays (via Eva Longoria), to culinary credibility builders and peer-to-peer reviews (via lifestyle and foodie influencers). The brand's new creative ecosystem was ideated and built around one simple principle: each creative asset is required to play a thoughtful role in bridging awareness (top of mind) and action (sales lift).

While Longoria's content entertains and creates awareness for "Spread No Drama", the Influencer content offers consumers real life applications with I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!®, aimed at demonstrating the versatility of the brand in baking, spreading and cooking. The campaign will be featured across various digital channels, print, in-store, radio, as well as all of I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!®'s owned social channels and its newly designed website.

I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!® contains 60 calories per serving and 70% less saturated fat per serving compared to butter. It is made with simple ingredients such as a blend of plant-based oils, purified water and a pinch of salt and does not contain artificial flavors or preservatives.

For more information on the new campaign and unbelievably delicious recipes, please visit ICantBelieveItsNotButter.com.

ABOUT UPFIELD

Upfield is a global leader in plant-based nutrition with more than 100 brands, including Becel, Flora, Country Crock, Blue Band, I Can't Believe It's Not Butter, Rama and ProActiv. The company operates in 95 countries around the world, with number 1 brand positions in 49 countries. Upfield's six business units cover Northwest Europe, Southwest Europe and Central and Eastern Europe, North America, Middle/Latin America and Asia/Africa. The company employs more than 3,500 Associates worldwide.

