Hyundai Motor America Celebrates the Start of the Holiday Season with its 2nd Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway at its Fountain Valley, CA Headquarters

3,000 Turkeys to be donated to families and non-profits in Orange County

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hyundai Motor America announces its much anticipated annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway on Saturday, November 17th at its U.S. Headquarters in Orange County, CA. The company has partnered with local non-profit organizations, churches and community foundations to giveaway 3,000 turkeys for families in need. Executives from Hyundai will be in attendance, including Hyundai's North American Region President and CEO, William Lee, Hyundai Motor America, C.O.O, Brian Smith, along with state/local elected officials and community leaders.

Individuals and organizations receiving turkeys were selected by local community based organizations. Each recipient is provided a voucher to collect the fresh-frozen turkey. Individuals will redeem the vouchers at the event on Hyundai's Fountain Valley campus. Local Los Angeles print and electronic media will be invited to take photos for post-event feature stories. Additional details are below.

What:

Hyundai Motor America 2nd Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Give Away

When:

Saturday, November 17, 2018

8:30 am - 12:00 pm

Where:

Hyundai Motor America Headquarters Parking Lot

10550 Talbert Ave,

Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Who:

By invitation only, families in need and invited non-profit organizations

On-site media contact:

Zafar Brooks, Director Corporate Social Responsibility, (714) 334-1766, cell

