Hyundai announces its return to the 13th annual Taste of Soul Family Festival in Los Angeles, CA

Introducing the all new Hyundai Soundstage with a star-studded musical artist lineup to perform at the event

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai is proud to return as a presenting sponsor of the 13th annual Taste of Soul Family Festival. Recognized as Los Angeles' largest street festival, the Taste of Soul Family Festival features food from local restaurants, live entertainment, annual Star Quest Singing Competition, displays from local artists, and exhibits from local businesses and organizations.

Attracting over 350,000 attendees, Taste of Soul Los Angeles is a free family-friendly event hosted by Bakewell Media in partnership with the City of Los Angeles, LA Sentinel, Radio Free 102.3 KJLH, and 94.7 The Wave. Festival proceeds will benefit South L.A. non-profit organizations, Mothers in Action and the Brotherhood Crusade.

This year, Hyundai returns for the third year in a row with a consumer experience, in which participants will have the opportunity to enter to win a 2018 Hyundai Kona SUV. The Hyundai Soundstage is one of four musical stages that festival goers can enjoy. Appearing on the Hyundai Soundstage are award winning musical artists including Teddy Riley and Blackstreet, Ginuwine, Chante Moore, Kurtis Blow, two time Grammy Winner Melanie Fiona and more. Hosted by award winning multimedia personality Roland Martin and DJ B-Hen, live performances from the Hyundai Soundstage begin at 1 p.m. PST, Saturday, October 20, 2018.

"Hyundai is proud to sponsor The Taste of Soul family festival in Los Angeles again this year," says Zafar Brooks, Director of Diversity and Inclusion of Hyundai Motor America. "This event celebrates the cultural richness of the community and is a part of our ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion. We congratulate The Bakewell Media Group and The LA Sentinel for hosting this family-friendly event for 13 consecutive years."

To register for the "Reimagine Everything at Taste of Soul Los Angeles" car giveaway contest for chance to win a 2018 Hyundai Kona Limited visit www.hyundaidiversity.com/taste-of-soul.

