Hunt's Ketchup Introduces Pro Football Star Patrick Mahomes As Brand Ambassador

KANSAS CITY QUARTERBACK MAKES A THICK, RICH CHOICE IN ANNOUNCING HIS FAVORITE KETCHUP

CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt's, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is proud to announce the signing of pro football star and ketchup lover Patrick Mahomes as brand ambassador. Mahomes revealed Hunt's as his ketchup of choice in a video that ends weeks of speculation around the MVP candidate's favorite condiment. The video can be seen on YouTube at https://youtu.be/CpmOHe2m9VY.

"I've been a fan of ketchup for as long as I can remember, and the thick, rich flavor of Hunt's ketchup delivers every time," said Mahomes. "I'm thrilled to be joining the Hunt's team."

In his first year as a full-time starter, Mahomes has become one of pro football's most talked-about talents. As fans got to know the dynamic quarterback, they learned that one of his culinary passions is ketchup, a condiment he puts on everything from steak to mac and cheese.

"Who else would you rather have passing the ketchup than Patrick Mahomes?" asked Derek Neeley, brand director for Hunt's. "When we heard football's brightest young talent was also a huge ketchup fan, we immediately wanted him on our roster."

With 130 years of tomato expertise, Hunt's ketchup is made by those who know tomatoes! Hunt's ketchup is available in traditional, 100% natural and no salt added varieties. For more information on Hunt's ketchup and other Hunt's tomato products, visit www.hunts.com.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

