Hungry Harvest to Celebrate Launch of Produce Delivery on Mission to Repair Broken Food System With Ashley Christensen

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This country has a major food problem. About 40 percent of food goes to waste and 66,500 acres of fields are left unharvested each year. In North Carolina alone, 1.2 million tons of food is wasted annually while 1 in 4 children live in food insecurity. Hungry Harvest, a farm to doorstep produce delivery service, enters the Triangle market January 13 to bring solutions to these food waste and hunger problems.

Hungry Harvest, a startup featured on Shark Tank, believes every person has the right to eat healthy and every fruit and vegetable deserves to be eaten. Its inspiring mission starts by rescuing delicious produce that farmers can't otherwise sell due to cosmetic imperfections or surpluses. This produce is curated into weekly customizable produce shares and delivered directly to subscribers starting at just $16. Every harvest delivery saves at least 10 pounds of food from going to waste and supports the work of local hunger-solving organizations.

To officially kick off the launch, Hungry Harvest is partnering with James Beard award-winning Chef Ashley Christensen for their Triangle Press event at Bridge Club, Thursday, January 25th, at 2pm. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Chef Christensen, "shop" the pop-up farmers market and create a complimentary mini harvest of fresh produce to take home at the Build a Box station. Join them for small plates curated by Bridge Club and a complimentary Hungry Harvest box customized by you!

New customers can use the code HEALTHYNC to save $5 on their first order at hungryharvest.net.

About Hungry Harvest

Hungry Harvest, a farm to doorstep produce delivery service, has cut deeply into unnecessary food waste and hunger in this country. Our subscribers have helped us rescue over 5 million pounds of oddly shaped and surplus produce from going to waste and enabled us to feed 70,000 families with our food access and donation efforts. Our produce boxes are 20-40 percent less expensive than grocery; they start at just $16 and offer the convenience of delivery for no more than a $1.99 fee. Hungry Harvest currently delivers in Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Virginia and Florida.

For more information, please contact Bart Creasman at 919-538-0951 or bart@hungryharvest.net.

