Hundreds of Retailers Support Fairtrade and Non-GMO Month this October

October is Fair Trade Month and Non-GMO Month. Grocery stores across North America will be promoting products and brands that are working to fix a broken food system

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This October, brands, non-profits, retailers and shoppers are celebrating Fair Trade Month and Non-GMO Month. The harvest month of October has become a time when more attention is focused on food quality and sustainability as people begin to prepare for holiday cooking and family gatherings. Together, Fairtrade and Non-GMO Project certifications represent consumers' rejection of industrial agriculture and the heavy cost it has had on both our planet and our people.

This year more than ever, people understand the importance of working together for a common cause. Fairtrade America and the Non-GMO Project have partnered to help small independent retailers communicate how third-party certifications labels on food are a shortcut to trust for shoppers.

Currently, more than 300 retailers across North America have committed to promoting Fairtrade certified and Non-GMO Project verified products this October. Through training staff and digital and in-store promotions, shoppers will know more about the benefits to people and planet when they shop their values.

Shoppers are more aware than ever where their food comes from and why it matters:

81 percent of North American adults believe the quality of their food is critical to their health.*

66 percent are paying more attention to where their food comes from.*

58 percent are buying food brands that are making positive change in our food system.*

The global pandemic is changing consumer food habits and generating awareness for the connection between all of us. According to The Hartman Group , more people are cooking at home for the majority of their meals, and there is more opportunity to examine food, ingredients and food labels as they shop. When wearing a mask in store, shoppers and staff alike are reminded that their health is linked to the health of others. They're also reminded that paying a decent price for high quality food respects the family farmers and workers who are growing it during these challenging times. It's a win-win-win: Consumers eat better, farmers get paid better, and everyone is healthier, while growing a more sustainable future for agriculture.

Retailers interested in participating in October can sign up here , and receive free promotional materials as well as Fairtrade certified, non-GMO, organic cotton face masks with the promotional messaging.

*NGP/Linkage Consumer Survey of 2000 North American Consumers, January 2020

