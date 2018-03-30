Hummus Pods® Accelerate Nationwide

New retailers, new non-GMO status, and new talent!The Modern Pod Company expands national rollout of Hummus Pods®- the better-for-you hummus snacketizers!

PROVIDENCE, R.I., March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Modern Pod Company is delighted to announce expanding distribution across the country for its flagship Hummus Pod® program. Hummus Pods are the delicious, better-for-you, hand-held snacketizers that deliver hummus a whole new way. New retailers include Whole Foods Markets, Hannaford, Earth Fare, and a range of enlightened independents, drawing from an expanded UNFI warehouse footprint. Pods are now available in the frozen aisle in over 2,500 retail locations.

Hummus Pods have also secured Non-GMO Project Verification for the original Pod flavors – Zesty Lemon, Sriracha Lime, and Smoky Chipotle. Made from premium ingredients, Pods are crispy chewy multigrain shells encapsulating creamy, boldly seasoned hummus. Better-for-you, plant-based, real food ingredients are at the core of the Modern Pod Company's mission. Pods feature Extra-Virgin Olive Oil, premium US chickpeas, and wholesome ancient grains like teff and quinoa – with nothing artificial. They are a good source of fiber and protein, and are just 150 calories per three pod serving. "We've selected the best ingredients from the start, to create the best plant-based experience on the planet," comments Becky McCartin, a Modern Pod Product Developer.

And The Modern Pod Company is delighted to announce the appointment of Levon Kurkjian, a seasoned food industry executive, as General Manager. Levon is responsible for guiding growth and development and advancing the company's mission of bringing its plant-based Pod platform to the world. Prior to dedicating himself to Pod goodness, Levon led Signature Breads, a multi-site commercial bakery. He also served as VP of Marketing at Kettle Cuisine, an innovator of premium refrigerated and frozen soups. His background includes experience as a marketing strategy consultant and as the owner/operator of an independent supermarket.

The Modern Pod Company is a bold, design-driven enterprise based in Providence, RI. Founded in late 2016, the company is a team of culinary inventors dedicated to creating innovative, healthy, plant-based Pod goodness. The Company is the first spin-out from The Food Innovation Nexus (The FIX), a product and venture creation firm closely aligned with Johnson & Wales University. www.modpodco.com

