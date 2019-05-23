Hudsonville Ice Cream Unveils New Dairy-Free Lineup

Vegan-friendly frozen dessert available in seven flavors in Meijer stores



HOLLAND, Mich., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Get your spoons ready for the most indulgent and delicious dairy-free dessert to hit store shelves. After more than two years of recipe development and tasting, Hudsonville Ice Cream, a family-owned, Michigan-based creamery since 1926, has revealed its new dairy-free lineup, available in Meijer stores just in time for Memorial Day.

"We've always been committed to making the best flavors available through our time-tested recipe, so when we began experimenting with a dairy-free product, we knew the ultimate goal would be to create a new recipe that would be identical to the taste, texture and quality of our traditional dairy ice cream, without the dairy," said CJ Ellens of Hudsonville Ice Cream. "Our team spent more than two years refining the dairy-free formula, which still uses high-quality ingredients and satisfies cravings for an indulgent dessert just like we always have. We are kicking off this summer with the dairy-free lineup hitting stores with our hometown partner, Meijer, and we know it will soon become another fan favorite in freezers everywhere."

Made with a combination of oat milk and coconut cream, Hudsonville Ice Cream's indulgent dairy-free lineup features seven vegan-friendly flavors in a pint size. The flavors are Birthday Cake, Caramel Cookie Dough, Cherry Fudge, Chocolate, Mint Fudge Cookie, Peanut Butter Truffle, and S'mores. The Birthday Cake and Chocolate flavors are also currently available in select scoop shops.

The entire dairy-free lineup will be available in freezer aisles at all of Meijer's 240-plus supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. For nearby Meijer locations, visit www.meijer.com.

Hudsonville Ice Cream makes more than 50 flavors and despite an evolving flavor list, continues to utilize the same base recipe from more than 90 years ago. To learn more about Hudsonville Ice Cream's complete flavor lineup and find a store nearby through the Hudsonville Ice Cream scoop locator, visit www.hudsonvilleicecream.com.

Hudsonville Creamery & Ice Cream Company has been making moments sweeter with delicious ice cream for more than 90 years. Headquartered in Holland, Michigan, and serving more than a dozen states, this family-owned and operated company has combines time-tested recipes with the freshest ingredients, including dairy from local farms, to make favorite flavors people know and love, while creating seasonal Limited Editions and unique small batch flavors with local partners.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hudsonville-ice-cream-unveils-new-dairy-free-lineup-300856165.html

SOURCE Hudsonville Ice Cream