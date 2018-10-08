How Ya Like Them Apples? New York Apple Association Calls For Homemade Recipes During Peak Of Apple Season

OFFERS CHANCE TO WIN 3-DAY AUTUMN EXCURSION TO HUDSON VALLEY

FISHERS, N.Y., Oct. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The second-largest apple-producing state in the country. Thirty-one million 42-pound cartons of apples produced by local growers this fall. More than 10 million apple trees grown on 55,000 acres in six major production districts. Six hundred local growers.

How ya like them apples?

This fall, New York Apple Association (NYAA) launched its first Apple Recipe Contest for apple lovers from across the state during the peak of the season. New Yorkers are encouraged to enter a homemade recipe for a chance to win a three-day autumn excursion to the Hudson Valley. The only rule is that the recipe must feature New York-grown apples, either purchased from a local grower or hand-picked at a neighborhood orchard.

"This season, we're experiencing an abundant apple harvest," NYAA President Cynthia Haskins said. "New Yorkers love knowing the best apples are grown right here in our own backyard, so we're excited to host this competition among fellow apple lovers to find some of the best homemade recipes. We want to see all things apples, from pies and breads to soups and quiches to applesauce and apple-inspired entrées. If your recipe is made from our state's homegrown apples, we hope that you'll share it!"

To enter, contestants must upload a photo of their homemade recipe that includes New York apples, with a brief description of the recipe. Entries must be submitted by Oct. 25 at 12pm. Consumers can purchase their apples at local farm markets or hand-pick their own at neighborhood orchards and farms. A locator map is available here. In addition to the one grand-prize winner, four runners-up will also be selected to win an apple gift box. The five selected winners will be required to share the details of their recipes, including ingredients and directions, with the New York Apple Association.

"There are multiple varieties to choose from right here in New York," Haskins said. "Because of our ideal growing conditions — from the soil, terrain and climate — New York apples are among the most flavorful."

Most recently, NYAA changed its logo to Apples from New York and have recently updated the website URL to reflect the new brand slogan, www.applesfromny.com. Consumers will see the phrase on everything from trade ads and television commercials to billboards, bags and totes. The state, Haskins said, produces enough apples each year to bake 500 million apple pies.

A nonprofit agricultural trade association based in Fishers, New York, NYAA represents the state's commercial apple growers. The association supports profitable growing and marketing of New York apples through increasing demand for apples and apple products, representing the industry at state and federal levels, and serving as the primary information source on New York apple-related matters. For more information, visit

