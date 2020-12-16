How to Order Vegan at Just Salad

Despite the name, Just Salad serves more than just salad. In addition to filling salads, this healthy chain also offers healthy bowls and vegan smoothies at its locations in Chicago, New York City, Philadelphia, Florida, North Carolina, and Dubai. Just Salad earned a PETA Proggy Award for adding vegan Beyond Beef meatballs to its menu, and it launched its second vegan meat option—Daring Foods Plant-Based Chicken—after talks with PETA. Help save sensitive chickens and cows by choosing vegan options from Just Salad’s specialty items or build your own animal-free meal.
Here is our guide to ordering vegan at Just Salad.
Salads
Chipotle Cowboy with Daring Chicken: Romaine lettuce, breaded Daring plant-based chicken, black beans, avocado, and crunchy onions with chipotle vinaigrette
Beyond Tex Mex Salad: Supergreens Blend, black beans, corn, pickled red onions, and Beyond Beef meatballs with chipotle vinaigrette
Tokyo Supergreens Salad with Tofu: Supergreens Blend, organic sesame tofu, carrot edamame slaw, avocado, broccoli, roasted almonds, and furikake shake with miso ginger vinaigrette
Plant Power Salad: Romaine and kale, chickpeas, edamame, beets, pickled red onions, roasted pumpkin seeds, and hemp hearts with maple cider vinaigrette
Bowls
Umami Bowl: Brown rice, Supergreens Blend, broccoli, carrots, roasted balsamic mushrooms, and organic sesame tofu with miso ginger vinaigrette
Feisty Fiesta Bowl: Cauliflower and broccoli rice, red cabbage, corn, grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, tortilla chips, and cilantro with spicy avocado dressing
Banh Mi Bowl: Brown rice, romaine and red cabbage, carrots, cilantro, roasted almonds, and organic sesame tofu with miso ginger vinaigrette
Build Your Own
Dressings
- Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Balsamic Vinegar
- Chipotle Vinaigrette
- Fresh Half Lemon
- Lemon Basil Vinaigrette
- Maple Cider Vinaigrette
- Miso Ginger Vinaigrette
- Olive Oil
- Olive Oil + Balsamic Vinegar
- Olive Oil + Fresh Lemon Juice
- Olive Oil + Red Wine Vinegar
- Red Wine Vinegar
- Spicy Avocado
- Spicy Turmeric Tahini
Greens
- Arugula
- Baby Spinach
- Kale
- Red Cabbage
- Romaine
- Supergreens Blend
Essentials
- Apples
- Beets
- Black Beans
- Broccoli
- Brown Rice
- Carrot Edamame Slaw
- Carrots
- Celery
- Chickpeas
- Cilantro
- Corn
- Cucumbers
- Dried Cranberries
- Edamame
- Grape Tomatoes
- Pears
- Pickled Jalapeños
- Pickled Red Onions
- Pita Chips
- Roasted Pumpkin Seeds
- Roasted Sweet Potatoes
- Tortilla Chips
- Wontons
Premiums
- Avocado
- Avocado Mash
- Cauliflower + Broccoli Rice
- Grilled Peppers + Onions
- Pico de Gallo
- Roasted Almonds
- Roasted Balsamic Mushrooms
Proteins
- Beyond Beef Meatballs
- Breaded Daring Chicken
- Organic Sesame Tofu
Smoothies
- Almond Berry Blast
- Detox Cleanse
- PB Protein
- Strawberry Banana
Going vegan is easier than ever with the boom of new plant-based options in chain restaurants. Make the switch and help save more than 200 animals per year, all while improving your personal health and protecting the environment.
