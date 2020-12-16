How to Order Vegan at Just Salad

Despite the name, Just Salad serves more than just salad. In addition to filling salads, this healthy chain also offers healthy bowls and vegan smoothies at its locations in Chicago, New York City, Philadelphia, Florida, North Carolina, and Dubai. Just Salad earned a PETA Proggy Award for adding vegan Beyond Beef meatballs to its menu, and it launched its second vegan meat option—Daring Foods Plant-Based Chicken—after talks with PETA. Help save sensitive chickens and cows by choosing vegan options from Just Salad’s specialty items or build your own animal-free meal.

Here is our guide to ordering vegan at Just Salad.

Salads

Chipotle Cowboy with Daring Chicken: Romaine lettuce, breaded Daring plant-based chicken, black beans, avocado, and crunchy onions with chipotle vinaigrette

Beyond Tex Mex Salad: Supergreens Blend, black beans, corn, pickled red onions, and Beyond Beef meatballs with chipotle vinaigrette

Tokyo Supergreens Salad with Tofu: Supergreens Blend, organic sesame tofu, carrot edamame slaw, avocado, broccoli, roasted almonds, and furikake shake with miso ginger vinaigrette

Plant Power Salad: Romaine and kale, chickpeas, edamame, beets, pickled red onions, roasted pumpkin seeds, and hemp hearts with maple cider vinaigrette

Bowls

Umami Bowl: Brown rice, Supergreens Blend, broccoli, carrots, roasted balsamic mushrooms, and organic sesame tofu with miso ginger vinaigrette

Feisty Fiesta Bowl: Cauliflower and broccoli rice, red cabbage, corn, grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, tortilla chips, and cilantro with spicy avocado dressing

Banh Mi Bowl: Brown rice, romaine and red cabbage, carrots, cilantro, roasted almonds, and organic sesame tofu with miso ginger vinaigrette

Build Your Own

Dressings

Balsamic Vinaigrette

Balsamic Vinegar

Chipotle Vinaigrette

Fresh Half Lemon

Lemon Basil Vinaigrette

Maple Cider Vinaigrette

Miso Ginger Vinaigrette

Olive Oil

Olive Oil + Balsamic Vinegar

Olive Oil + Fresh Lemon Juice

Olive Oil + Red Wine Vinegar

Red Wine Vinegar

Spicy Avocado

Spicy Turmeric Tahini

Greens

Arugula

Baby Spinach

Kale

Red Cabbage

Romaine

Supergreens Blend

Essentials

Apples

Beets

Black Beans

Broccoli

Brown Rice

Carrot Edamame Slaw

Carrots

Celery

Chickpeas

Cilantro

Corn

Cucumbers

Dried Cranberries

Edamame

Grape Tomatoes

Pears

Pickled Jalapeños

Pickled Red Onions

Pita Chips

Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Tortilla Chips

Wontons

Premiums

Avocado

Avocado Mash

Cauliflower + Broccoli Rice

Grilled Peppers + Onions

Pico de Gallo

Roasted Almonds

Roasted Balsamic Mushrooms

Proteins

Beyond Beef Meatballs

Breaded Daring Chicken

Organic Sesame Tofu

Smoothies

Almond Berry Blast

Detox Cleanse

PB Protein

Strawberry Banana

Going vegan is easier than ever with the boom of new plant-based options in chain restaurants. Make the switch and help save more than 200 animals per year, all while improving your personal health and protecting the environment.

