It’s easy to overestimate how much pasta you should pour out of the cardboard box and boil for a single serving. If you don't avoid this common pasta cooking mistake, you can at least store your leftovers in the refrigerator. But how long can they last there?

Like loads of other leftovers you can use the following days, extra cooked pasta and heated marinara sauce can last between three and four days when stored in the refrigerator and for three to four months when stored in the freezer. However, food stored too long in the freezer can lose flavor and moisture so it’s best to use up any frozen leftovers quickly.

Leftover pasta can help in making easy casserole dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Refrigerated pasta can also make a second showing in warm soups on cold winter days and cold pasta salads on warm summer evenings.

If you are looking to reheat unused marinara, alfredo or pesto, remember it is one of those foods you should never microwave lest you want pasta sauce splatter everywhere. Instead, warm yours in a saucepan or oven.

Finally, whenever you are out of leftovers and in the mood for a comforting, carb-loaded meal, look no further than our 50 best pasta recipes.