Houston Astros' Alex Bregman Turns Video Games Into Houston Food Bank Fundraiser

HOUSTON, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is used to playing games, but this time will do so in an electronic and remote environment with the goal of adding to $1.8 million in donations that his FEEDHOU campaign already has brought to the Houston Food Bank during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, May 12, the famed ballplayer will host a 24-hour charity live stream on Twitch – the popular online streaming platform – where he and other celebrity participants will battle it out in a virtual arena all in the name of social good. All proceeds generated during the event will be donated directly to The Houston Food Bank and its various food pantry programs.

The marathon event will feature guest appearances from professional athletes such as fellow Astros George Springer, Lance McCullers Jr., Josh Reddick and Jake Marisnick; Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry; mixed martial artists Derrick Lewis and Stephen Thompson; and others.

In addition to memorabilia giveaways, certain donors will compete alongside Bregman and some of his high-profile friends and other donors may be chosen to do so during the live stream. Featured games include Fortnite, Madden NFL 20, Call of Duty: Warzone, and more.

"While cities are beginning to reopen, what hasn't changed is the number of people still experiencing hunger during these tough times," said Bregman. "This fundraiser is an activity that's meant to be fun and respect social distancing, while having the potential to generate a tremendous amount of support for the Houston Food Bank. I am looking forward to seeing everyone online."

To watch Bregman and his celebrity friends in action, log on at twitch.tv/alexbregmantwitch. The fundraiser begins Tuesday, May 12, at 8:00 a.m. CDT and continues until the following morning at 7:59 a.m.

About FEEDHOU:

On April 10, 2020, Houston Astros player Alex Bregman launched FEEDHOU, a fundraising campaign to help Houston-area residents experiencing food scarcity and insecurity during the COVID-19 crisis. To help kick-start the initiative, Mr. Bregman along with local entrepreneur Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale each committed $100,000.

Rallying the community spirit behind the "Houston Strong" campaign that grew in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, Mr. Bregman now calls on Houstonians to step to the plate and contribute. Donations can be made by typing "FEEDHOU" in a text message to the number 41444 or by visiting the FEEDHOU Alex's Army donation page on the Houston Food Bank's page at www.houstonfoodbank.org.

