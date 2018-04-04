Houston Area McDonald's Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10

3rd to 8th grade students and teachers to receive free breakfast to start the STAAR testing period

HOUSTON, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, April 10, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., Houston area McDonald's restaurants will provide free breakfast to students taking the STAAR (State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness) test and their teachers.

Children grades 3 through 8 are invited to visit a participating Houston area McDonald's restaurant with a parent or legal aged guardian to receive a free breakfast that includes:

Choice of: Egg White Delight McMuffin or Fruit and Maple Oatmeal

Choice of: 1% Low Fat Milk or Apple Juice

Apple Slices

"We want to help ensure local students and teachers are ready for the beginning of STAAR testing," said Matthew Kades, President of the McDonald's Owner/Operators Association of Greater Houston. "Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and we want to help kids start their STAAR testing on the right foot."

Houston Area McDonald's restaurants are also offering the same free breakfast to teachers grades 3 through 8 with a valid school I.D. No coupon necessary. Limit one breakfast per student or teacher only. Dine-in only. Student must be present and accompanied by a parent or legal aged guardian.

ABOUT McDONALD'S OWNER/OPERATORS ASSOCIATION OF GREATER HOUSTON

The McDonald's Owner/Operators Association of Greater Houston (MOAGH) is a co-operative of local business owners who own and operate more than 300 McDonald's restaurants in Greater Houston. MOAGH-owned McDonald's restaurants employ more than 15,000 people in the Greater Houston community. Follow local McDonald's on Twitter @McD_Houston, Facebook /McDonaldsHouston and Instagram @McdonaldsHouston.

