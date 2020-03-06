Houston Area McDonald's Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 7

3rd to 8th grade students and teachers to receive free breakfast to start the STAAR testing period

HOUSTON, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, April 7, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., Houston area McDonald's restaurants will provide free breakfast to students taking the STAAR (State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness) test and their teachers.

Children in third through eighth grade are invited to visit a participating Houston area McDonald's restaurant with a parent or legal aged guardian to receive a free breakfast that includes:

Choice of: Egg White Delight McMuffin or Fruit and Maple Oatmeal

Choice of: 1% Low Fat Milk or Apple Juice

Apple Slices

"We are proud to provide a nutritious breakfast to local students and teachers on April 7," said Carla Moore, President of the Greater Houston McDonald's owner/operators. "This offer is available at McDonald's restaurants throughout the Greater Houston area so every child has the opportunity to start their morning with a balanced breakfast as we begin the STAAR testing period."

Houston Area McDonald's restaurants are also offering the same free breakfast to teachers grades three through eight with a valid school I.D. No coupon necessary. Limit one breakfast per student or teacher only. Dine-in only. Student must be present and accompanied by a parent or legal aged guardian.

To learn more, please visit the Facebook event page here, or the digital press kit here.

ABOUT McDONALD'S GREATER HOUSTON OWNER/OPERATORS

The McDonald's Greater Houston Owner/Operators Association (GHOA) is a co-operative of local business owners who own and operate more than 300 McDonald's restaurants in Greater Houston. GHOA-owned McDonald's restaurants employ more than 15,000 people in the Greater Houston community. Follow local McDonald's on Facebook @GreaterHoustonOperatorsAssociation and Instagram @McDonaldsHouston.

