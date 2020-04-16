House of S  mrus Launches 'Small Brand. Big Heart.(TM)' Campaign to Benefit CORE

CHICAGO, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to COVID-19, Sōmrus – a line of India-inspired cream liqueurs, including Chai and Mango – launched "Small Brand. Big Heart.™" with an initial donation, aiming to raise $125,000+ for Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE), a nonprofit that assists the families of service industry members navigating life-altering circumstances. In its first five days, the campaign raised $5,300. All donations are tax-deductible and go directly to Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE). Sōmrus' 10% matching program will kick in once the fund reaches $25,000 and remain in force until it reaches $125,000.

Pankaj K. ("PK") Garg, CEO and founder of Sōmrus, says, "As a young company, we are truly grateful to the bar and restaurant industry professionals who have supported and guided us on our journey and we are determined to help this hard-working and special community get through this difficult time. We invite other small businesses with big hearts to join us in this effort to help the restaurant community."

Executive Director of CORE Sheila G. Bennett adds, "We at CORE continue to stand by the food & beverage service employee with children every day when they face a health crisis or natural disaster. Additionally, and in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, CORE is working to ensure that food & beverage service employees who have children are supported if they or a member of their family are diagnosed with COVID-19. We are grateful for our partners, like Sōmrus Liqueurs, who provide financial support. Please join us in letting the food and beverage service industry know how much we appreciate all they have given to us by supporting them."

About CORE: CHILDREN OF RESTAURANT EMPLOYEES

CORE is a 501c3 charitable organization founded in 2004 that supports restaurant employees with children who need help navigating life-altering circumstances. This includes medical conditions, injury or accident, death of an immediate family member or the loss of home or business due to natural disaster. Through the support of the CORE™ Board, leadership team, and ambassadors nationwide, CORE has assisted more than 650 families across 43 states and has raised upwards of $6 million to date. To connect with CORE and stay up to date on happenings, follow them on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. Visit www.coregives.org for more information on CORE.

About The House of Sōmrus

The House of Sōmrus (d/b/a SomPriya Fine Spirits, LLC) is an American-owned company based in Burr Ridge, Illinois. Established in 2014, the company created the world's first line of India-inspired liqueurs called Sōmrus, which means "Nectar of the Gods" in Sanskrit. The owners, being of Indian heritage, have a strong desire to share the best tastes, flavors, and aromas of the Indian subcontinent with consumers around the globe. This has so far resulted in Sōmrus Chai and Sōmrus Mango, the fastest-growing India-inspired line of liqueurs in the world as well as the world's most awarded cream liqueurs. Sōmrus is produced with all-natural flavors, contains no preservatives, and is gluten-free. For more information, visit somrus.com, @enjoysomrus on Twitter and Instagram, EnjoySomrus on Facebook, or on our YouTube channel.

