Hound & Gatos Pet Foods Believes It Has Solution to Unhealthy Pet Foods

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pet Food Institute states that the commercial pet food industry started in the United States in 1860 with the production of the first commercially prepared and distributed dog biscuit. The industry diversified in the 1930s with the introduction of canned horse meat and again in the 1950s when dry commercial pet foods were made available for a variety of house pets. Today, commercially sold and distributed pet food has grown to an annual $25 billion industry, according to American Pet Products Association. "While some pet food companies make these billions, pets are not receiving the nutrition they need to be active and healthy," explains Will Post, CEO and founder of Hound & Gatos Pet Foods Corp. "In fact, much of what you find in pet food stores and online retailers can actually lead to pet health problems."

In addition to the amount of money spent on food, U.S. pet owners spend nearly $17 billion dollars on veterinarian bills each year to treat and prevent disease. Will Post never understood why his beloved pets had to live a life on drugs and decided to do something about it. "I did not want a quick drug fix for a specific condition, but wanted to know what was causing my pets to be ill," he stated. After much research, he found his answer. "I believe cats and dogs were created to eat 100 percent meat – just like in the wild."

From this simple belief, Hound & Gatos was formed. All Hound & Gatos products are proudly made in South Dakota, United States and contain 100 percent meat. The company's number one goal is to offer responsible pet owners a safe and healthy product with a limited ingredient panel. For this reason, there are no carrageenan, guar gum, Xanthan gum, cheap fillers, grains, or hidden taste chemicals in these products, and never will be. Mr. Post stated, "At Hound & Gatos, we believe that if you feed your pet 100 percent meat it will give the pet the vital nutrients it needs to live a long and healthy life."

Hound & Gatos Pet Foods Corporation is a leader in healthy pet foods, and four-time winner of the "Most Trusted Pet Foods" award by TruthAboutFood.com. Additionally, the company was awarded the "Top Approved Pet Foods" three years in a row by Whole Dog Journal. They never use things found in other popular pet foods, such as generic livers, carrageenan, chemicals, unidentifiable additives, and preservatives. They have also never experienced a voluntary or involuntary product recall. Visit www.HoundGatos.com to discover the difference of premium quality hypoallergenic pet food. These products are distributed through Phillips Pet and Pet Food Experts and Canada's Global Pet Foods.

About Hound & Gatos Pet Food

Hound & Gatos Pet Foods is a result of one pet lover's vision of providing only the best for his beloved pets. Will Post, CEO and founder, began Hound & Gatos with the mission to deliver the nutrition his four pets (two Savannah cats and two bird dogs) needed and deserved to be healthy. Today, Hound & Gatos Pet Foods provides award- winning 100 percent animal protein (DNA tested) dog and cat foods with no fillers for pet lovers and their special pets across the United States and Canada. Customers can ask stores to carry the pet foods, which are supplied through distributors. For more information, visit www.HoundGatos.com.

Contact:

Jacob Dean

Sales@HoundGatos.com

Hound & Gatos Pet Foods Corporation

14 Wall Street

20th Floor

New York City, NY USA 10005

212.618.1917

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hound--gatos-pet-foods-believes-it-has-solution-to-unhealthy-pet-foods-300569011.html

SOURCE Hound & Gatos Pet Foods Corporation