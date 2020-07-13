The Hottest Iced Coffee Deal in Metro New York: Dunkin' Launches $2 Medium Iced Coffees for a Limited Time

DD Perks® members can enjoy Medium Iced Coffees for $2 all day through July 26Pair your Iced Coffee with delicious new menu options at 290 calories or less

NEW YORK, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the warmest days of summer approach, Dunkin' has the coolest offer for guests throughout the Metro New York* market. Through July 26, DD Perks® members can get medium Iced Coffees for $2 all day**.

Whether it's powering through an afternoon conference call or day of fun in the sun, wherever your summer destination may be, this limited-time Iced Coffee offer is a refreshing way to keep New Yorkers running on Dunkin' Iced Coffee. Enrolling in DD Perks is easy through the Dunkin' App or DDPerks.com . DD Perks members can enjoy this exclusive offer by paying with an enrolled DD card, scanning their loyalty ID or ordering via On-the-Go Mobile Ordering***.



For those looking for a tasty bite to pair with their Iced Coffee, Dunkin' has a variety of menu options for 290 calories or less this summer, including:

Beyond Sausage® Wake-Up Wrap® : Guests looking for a new way to enjoy delicious plant-based protein can order the Beyond Sausage® Wake-Up Wrap®, featuring Dunkin's 100% plant-based Beyond Sausage® patty, egg, and Wisconsin -aged white cheddar served in a flour tortilla.

: Guests looking for a new way to enjoy delicious plant-based protein can order the Beyond Sausage® Wake-Up Wrap®, featuring Dunkin's 100% plant-based Beyond Sausage® patty, egg, and -aged white cheddar served in a flour tortilla. Ham & Cheese Rollups : Back nationally for the first time in two years as of July 1 , Dunkin's Ham & Cheese Rollups feature extra lean Black Forest ham and cheese rolled up in flour tortillas.

: Back nationally for the first time in two years as of , Dunkin's Ham & Cheese Rollups feature extra lean Black Forest ham and cheese rolled up in flour tortillas. Veggie Egg White Omelet Sandwich: For veggie lovers, this sandwich includes egg whites, red and green bell peppers, spinach, extra virgin olive oil, and onions, topped with a slice of Wisconsin -aged white cheddar, and served on an oven-toasted multigrain thin.

For veggie lovers, this sandwich includes egg whites, red and green bell peppers, spinach, extra virgin olive oil, and onions, topped with a slice of -aged white cheddar, and served on an oven-toasted multigrain thin. Sweet Black Pepper Snackin' Bacon: Each order of Snackin' Bacon features eight half-slices of caramelized bacon, specially flavored with Sweet Black Pepper seasoning for a sweet and savory combination offering a deliciously bold taste.

Currently, the vast majority of Dunkin' restaurants in Metro New York remain open and have put enhanced preventative health and safety measures in place. In an ongoing effort to help keep its guests and restaurant employees safe, Dunkin' is currently limiting service to drive-thru, carry-out, delivery, and curbside pick-up at select locations. Guests can order and pay contactless on the Dunkin' App for a quick, grab-and-go experience.



To learn more about Dunkin', visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin' blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog .

*The Metro NY area include stores in the following counties:

New York: Bronx, Dutchess, Kings, Nassau, New York, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, Westchester

New Jersey: Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union, Warren

Connecticut: Fairfield



** Excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew. Almondmilk, Oatmilk, and flavors may be an additional charge.

*** DD Perks members earn five points for every dollar they spend on qualifying purchases at Dunkin'. Dunkin' gives its DD Perks members the ability to earn points for every eligible purchase no matter how they pay, including cash, credit, debit or a Dunkin' gift card. Once a member accrues 200 points, they receive a free beverage reward for any size, redeemable at participating Dunkin' restaurants.

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 14 years running. The company has more than 13,000 restaurants in 41 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com .

