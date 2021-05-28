The Hottest Cruelty-Free Supplies for Fun in the Sun This Summer

Summer is just around the corner—plus, the long Memorial Day weekend is coming up—and we’ve found some supplies for warm-weather fun in the sun that are sure to become your favorites. These PETA Business Friends have the vegan and cruelty-free items you crave, and you’ll get special deals that can only be found here.

Let’s start with BÜ! Power up your skin’s health with BÜ sun protection, which feels good on your skin and is effective, great-smelling, and non-greasy. You’ll love wearing it every day. Use promo code PETC to get a free 3.3-ounce SPF 30 Ultrafine WOWmist Sunscreen Natural Citrus with any purchase of $45 or more—simply add it to your cart with your $45+ order and it will show as free at checkout.

NoPigNeva can set you up as THE vegan grillmaster in your area. Vegan burgers and hot dogs? Check and check. Why not even throw some vegan scallops, shrimp, or lobster on your grill, too? Use coupon code MAYSAVINGS for a 10% discount on NoPigNeva’s vegan groceries—they ship anywhere in the U.S.

Didn’t mean to invite small neighborhood animals to your pool party? FrogLog is a swimming pool escape ramp for frogs, toads, lizards, mice, chipmunks, ducklings, turtles, insects, and any others who may fall into a pool and need some help getting out. Use code PETAMAY202110% for 10% off and free shipping on the original FrogLog.

7th Heaven has skin-care products that are bright, colorful, and uplifting as well as very effective. Warmer weather brings its own set of skin concerns, and 7th Heaven has solutions to cleanse, detox, decrease shine, and minimize pores.

You’ve got good energy coming this summer, so make sure your mantras match. Omshala is a luxury vegan brand offering accessories embellished with unique, hand-beaded designs and mantras. This lovely, spacious Henna bag incorporates beaded symbols like a peacock to celebrate “the richness of life, paisley for good luck, flowers for happiness, and vines and leaves representing devotion and vitality.”

NOIZE is always friendly to animals and the environment, no matter the season. Not just a trusted outerwear company, it has the comfiest loungewear in fun colors and patterns for when you’re in chill mode. You can chill even more knowing that these styles and others are made of post-consumer recycled water bottles to help the planet further. Use coupon code PETASS21 for a 20% discount.

Make satiating vegan meals with Chef Tanya’s Kitchen, which is dedicated to making vegan meals tasty, fun, healthy, and easy to order. Don’t miss this special: Buy 3 pounds of vegan meats and get 1 pound free, plus get free shipping on any quantity ordered, using code PETAPOUNDER3 at checkout. Your tummy will thank you.

Thinking of camping or hiking over the holiday weekend? Fuel your dog on the go with v-dog, which makes 100% vegan food and treats. Its kibble is complete and balanced, with everything your dog needs to thrive. New customers can use coupon code “PETA” for $5 off all products. (One use per customer.)

For amazing smoothies, you have to try Nuzest. There’s a variety of flavors of Clean Lean Protein, so you can mix and match to make any of your smoothie dreams come true. You can try baking with it, too—Rich Chocolate makes delicious vegan protein brownies. Take 15% off your order with coupon code “PETA.”

Your summer style might mean getting colorful manicures on a frequent basis, and you deserve a healthy, pleasant polish experience. YAPA Beauty is free of the major toxins often associated with nail polish. With healthier ingredients, it lets you breathe a sigh of relief. Use code PETA30 to get 30% off your entire purchase.

L.A. Girl Cosmetics has vegan options in mesmerizing colors for long-lasting wear. This affordable luxury cosmetics brand inspires beauty by creating new ways to ignite individual expression through the art of color. Use code LAGxPETA20 for 20% off.

Making messes can be fun, but cleanup is a drag. ZolaTerra helps make it smoother and more enjoyable with its line of plant-powered cleaning products that are safe to use around kids and companion animals. The All-Purpose Cleaner is great for your whole space.

O2 Monde transforms plants into serious fashion, like these vegan calf-skin Makoma slingbacks. This luxury shoe brand is recreating and shifting the fashion world with each beautiful pair of shoes, holistic and eco-friendly in every aspect. Use coupon code PETA15 for 15% off.

We love the magic that goes into durable, high-quality fashion made of recycled materials, and The Sak puts that sustainable magic to work in its Mendocino Collection of hand-crocheted bags made of recycled water bottles for ethically recovered plastic. Take 15% off your order with code PETA15.

Feeling the urge to get away? Veg Jaunts and Journeys lets small groups of travelers see the world with a vegan focus. Enjoy sightseeing, vegan dining, vegan festivals, cooking classes, and other animal-friendly excursions with reliable and inclusive trip leaders. Use the coupon code “PETA” for $200 off the October 2021 Portugal tour.

Do you have tired muscles and achy joints? You’re in need of a rescue—and the ReSqu Line from Très Spa has products so special that an entire website is dedicated to it, although you can find it and other delightful personal-care products on the Très Spa site, too. Très Spa’s full-spectrum CBD is ohana-grown with an aloha spirit, and it shows. ReSqu CBD formulas are nutrient-rich and very soothing. Use PETA10 for 10% off.

Take your vegan outreach to the next level by becoming a certified vegan lifestyle coach and educator (VLCE) in Victoria Moran’s highly respected Main Street Vegan Academy program, now on Zoom. Use coupon code PETA20 for 20% off.

For smooth, rich nail color, get your hands on 786 Cosmetics’ halal nail polish inspired by beautiful areas around the globe. From Kashmir’s muted purple to the deep red of Agra, there’s a color for every skin tone. Take 15% off your order with code PETAMAY.

Plant Based TeleHealth has physicians available across the U.S. and internationally who provide medical care that supports your vegan lifestyle.

Humidity can do a number on your hair, and a helpful way to fight it is with more moisture. You’ll love the way Mixed Chicks’ nonsticky, lightweight hair products define and moisturize your locks. Load up on the great vegan options and get 25% off with code “PETA.”

Taking vitamins has never been easier. DR. SPRAY’S® proprietary formulas provide advanced nutrition in the convenience of a spray. There are more than 10 varieties, including Vitamin B12, Vitamin D3, Vitamin C With Zinc, Somna (Sleep), and Iron Boost.

Clear Conscience cruelty-free contact lens solution helps keep your contacts—and your conscience—clean and clear. Take a special 20% off with code PETAROCKS.

For many children, summer vacation is just on the horizon. Keep them learning in a fun way with a great read like DOGGY BAGGY’s The Circus Elephant That Wouldn’t Perform, which tells the story of a young elephant taken from her home in nature to perform in a circus and how she got her freedom back. With versions in English, Danish, and German, this book can provide an educational look into multiple languages. Each purchase through this link initiates a $1 donation to PETA’s work for animals.

Keep cool outside while promoting your compassion for animals with the PETA Shop’s collection of tank tops and hats. You can score a free three-pack of PETA face masks with orders of $30 or more, while supplies last!

The post The Hottest Cruelty-Free Supplies for Fun in the Sun This Summer appeared first on PETA.