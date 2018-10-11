WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Food and Farm Facts Junior edition, produced by the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture, is now available.

"We're pleased to announce this exciting addition to the popular Food and Farm Facts series," said Christy Lilja, executive director of the Foundation. "Questions about agriculture are not always easy to answer. The new Food and Farm Facts Junior edition explains farming practices to young learners in an age-appropriate way."

Questions explored in the 12-page full-color book, which was developed for kindergarten through third-grade students, include:

Who is a farmer?

What is agriculture?

How do farmers use the land and take care of it?

What is food safety?

Does chocolate milk come from brown cows?

What is the difference between wool and cotton?

What happens when I flip on a light switch?

Where does my pizza come from?

Who works on the weekends?

Who is driving the tractor?

Who will I be in agriculture?

Copies of Food and Farm Facts Junior may be purchased for $3.00 each. A price break is available for purchases of 25 or more ($2.00 each). Visit http://bit.ly/FFFJR18 for more information and to order copies.

The American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture helps learners of all ages understand agriculture and the important role it plays in our daily lives. Learn more at agfoundation.org.

Contacts:

Shiloh Perry

Cyndie Shearing

(202) 406-3643

(202) 406-3649

shilohp@fb.org

cyndies@fb.org

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hot-off-the-press---food-and-farm-facts-junior-edition-300729820.html

SOURCE American Farm Bureau Federation