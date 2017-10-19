Hot Dog Lovers Unite - RaceTrac Launches First-Ever Dogtoberfest

RaceTrac declares hot dogs the official fall tailgating food following survey that shows three in four Americans believe hot dogs are an essential part of sporting event tailgates; Launches contest to find the "Duke of Dogtoberfest"

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, RaceTrac is celebrating all things roller grill with its first-ever Dogtoberfest promotion including a declaration of the hot dog as the official fall tailgating food. According to a survey commissioned by RaceTrac, three in four Americans (75%) believe hot dogs are an essential part of sporting event tailgating. From now until November 19, roller grill fans can visit their local RaceTrac store to join in the Dogtoberfest festivities for great deals and a chance to win a trip to Coney Island to serve as a guest judge of the Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Championship on July 4, 2018.

Survey Highlights

RaceTrac offers quality, variety and value when it comes to its countless roller grill grab-and-go items. To stay in the know on what hot dog lovers are looking for, RaceTrac conducted a survey of 2,185 U.S. adults and found that Americans have different opinions about the best way to eat hot dogs:

Where's your bun, hun? The majority (92%) of hot dog eaters prefer to eat a hot dog with a bun.

Unsung Hero. More than half (53%) of Americans believe hot dogs are an underrated tailgating food.

Top that! The number one hot dog condiment is mustard (76%), followed by ketchup (57%) and onions (52%). As for hot dog eaters who like to pile their dogs even higher, 44% use relish, 36% top with chili, 34% with cheese and 23% sauerkraut.

"At RaceTrac, we believe there's never a bad time for a Nathan's Famous hot dog. We created Dogtoberfest to celebrate all of the unique ways that our guests top their roller grill items to create fun, personalized creations whether they're starting their days, ending a long night or grabbing a snack in between," said Melanie Isbill, executive director of marketing at RaceTrac. "The roller grill is one of the largest food service categories at RaceTrac. We are also the largest convenience store in the Southeast that offer's Nathan's Famous 100 percent all-beef hot dogs along with other high quality items that deliver on taste, variety, and ultimately, a fun factor."

Duke of Dogtoberfest

Whether you're a hot dog and mustard traditionalist or top your dog with onions and salsa, RaceTrac wants to find the most passionate hot dog enthusiast to dub the Duke of Dogtoberfest. RaceTrac is challenging guests to go in store and create their perfect hot dog, using RaceTrac's wide variety of toppings and their wildest imagination, for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2018 Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island.

To enter, consumers should take a picture of their hot dog creation straight from the RaceTrac roller grill and share it on Instagram or Twitter, tagging @RaceTrac and using the hashtags #Dogtoberfest and #Contest. In addition to the grand prize, which includes airfare, weekend accommodations, transportation and a $500 cash allowance, one person will be randomly selected each week for a $100 RaceTrac gift card - more than $4,000 in total prizes will be awarded. See here for full contest rules.

Additional Dogtoberfest Offers & Activities

Hot Dogs on Halloween – For those who haven't chosen a Halloween costume yet, RaceTrac is here to help. If guests dress up as a hot dog on Halloween (Tuesday, Oct. 31), they can receive a free hot dog or other roller grill item at participating RaceTrac stores. We know hot dog costumes come in all different shapes, sizes and flavors, so get creative! From hot dog-themed socks to mustard- or ketchup-colored shirts, we welcome your creativity – as long as you're showing your love for the roller grill.

Buy One, Get One for $1 – Starting in October, guests who buy one roller grill item receive a second item for just $1.

Hot Dog Tailgate Squad – Look out for some special fans (hint: they may look like your favorite roller grill food item) at college football games around the south including the South Florida at Tulane game on Oct. 21 in New Orleans and the South Alabama at Georgia State game in Atlanta on Oct. 26.

RaceTrac offers a variety of roller grill items in its stores, including: Nathan's Famous 100-percent premium all-beef hot dogs; tamales with traditional corn husk wraps and stuffed with seasoned pork; taquitos featuring battered and fried tortillas filled with meats, cheeses and delicious spices; roller bites with breaded chicken product in flavors like Monterrey Jack and Buffalo; and seasonal and limited time offering products like the Guinness Beer Brat, now in stores. RaceTrac ensures that all of its roller grill products are of the highest quality and offer its guests both variety and value. RaceTrac roller grill items can be topped with traditional favorites like ketchup and mustard, or mixed up with new additions like onions, jalapenos and nacho cheese from our expanded Taste Works toppings bar.

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by Harris Poll on behalf of RaceTrac from October 3-5, 2017 among 2,185 U.S. adults ages 18 and older, among whom 1,881 eat hot dogs. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables, please contact anna.whaley@mslgroup.com.

Contest Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. The RaceTrac Duke of Dogtoberfest Contest is open to legal residents of GA, LA, FL & TX, age 18 or older at the time of entry. Void where prohibited by law. Contest begins at 12:00:01 AM ET on 10/19/17 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 11/19/17. Subject to Official Rules at www.racetrac.com/news-press.aspx. See Official Rules for complete details. Sponsor: RaceTrac Petroleum Inc., Atlanta, GA.

About RaceTrac

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, family-owned RaceTrac has been serving guests since 1934 and now operates more than 450 convenience store locations in Georgia, Florida, Louisiana and Texas. While operating under its mission of making people's lives simpler and more enjoyable, many RaceTrac stores feature Swirl World frozen desserts, an expanded coffee bar, seating areas and free Wi-Fi. The company has been named a top workplace across the four states in which it operates, and has been recognized on Forbes list of largest private companies every year since 1998. In 2014, Convenience Store Decisions named RaceTrac as its "Chain of the Year." For more information, visit RaceTrac on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Web and LinkedIn.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hot-dog-lovers-unite---racetrac-launches-first-ever-dogtoberfest-300539911.html

SOURCE RaceTrac