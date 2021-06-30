Hot Diggity (Veggie) Dog! Local Eatery Wins PETA National Award for ‘Banh Mi Dog’

In time for the Fourth of July, PETA has scoured the country for the Top 10 Vegan Dogs—and local all-vegan restaurant Branch Out has won a spot on the list for its Banh Mi Dog, caramelized with spicy Sriracha; piled high with pickled daikon, carrots, and red cabbage; and garnished with fresh cilantro and jalapeno.

“With its spicy Thai twist and crisp veggie toppings, the Banh Mi Dog makes it easy for diners to branch out into animal-friendly fare,” says PETA President Ingrid Newkirk. “All of PETA’s award wieners make it easy to declare our independence from meat this Fourth of July.”

According to the World Health Organization, processed meats, including hot dogs, cause cancer. Each person who goes vegan reduces their risk of suffering from cancer, heart disease, strokes, and diabetes; dramatically shrinks their carbon footprint; and helps prevent future epidemics and pandemics. Swine flu, bird flu, and COVID-19 all stemmed from confining and killing animals for food.

As for animals in the meat industry, workers chop pigs’ tails off, cut off their teeth with pliers, and castrate the males—all without any pain relief—and confine cows to cramped, filthy feedlots without protection from the elements. At the slaughterhouse, workers hang the animals upside down, often while they’re still conscious, and bleed them to death.

Other winners on PETA’s list include the Nacho Hot Dog at The Vegetable Hunter in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; the Califas Dawg at Cali Dawg in San Jose, California; the Elote Dog at Cycle Dogs in Seattle; and the Buldogi at Sly Dogs in Tampa, Florida. Each eatery will receive a framed certificate from PETA, which also offers a list of the best ready-to-heat vegan hot dogs available at grocery stores on its website.

PETA—whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to eat”—opposes speciesism, a human-supremacist worldview. For more information, please visit PETA.org or follow the group on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

The post Hot Diggity (Veggie) Dog! Local Eatery Wins PETA National Award for ‘Banh Mi Dog’ appeared first on PETA.