Hosting your very own New Year’s Eve snacks party is easier than ever when you turn to your favorite sweet and savory snack recipes. This year, throw a New Year’s Eve party that adults and kids alike will love.

This post is sponsored by Evite® in partnership with NABISCO® and Target. All thoughts are my own. Thank you for supporting the brands that make My Baking Addiction possible.

With the holidays approaching, holiday party invites are starting to go out and it’s got me thinking about New Year’s Eve already.

I know some parents like to spend New Year’s Eve kid-free and use it as an excuse for a date night, but Eric and I have never gone that route. We always love to ring in the new year with Elle.

(more…)

The post Hosting a New Year’s Eve Snacks Party appeared first on My Baking Addiction.