Host the Perfect Party With These Delicious Vegan Dip Recipes

Do you ever just want to eat chips and dip for dinner? Or maybe you’re looking for a quick appetizer to feed a crowd. With a variety of flavors and textures that keep you coming back for more, dips are a great option. Vegan dips are also easy to bring to a potluck, since they’re free of dairy, eggs, and animal flesh. You can even whip up a few of these recipes in place of a main dish for your next party—just serve them with your favorite crackers, veggies, or chips. We’ve compiled the classics alongside some creative flavor combinations so that you can find the vegan dip to satisfy whatever you’re craving.

Here are recipes that we know you’ll love:

You really can’t go wrong with a spinach artichoke dip. This recipe gets its creaminess from raw cashews, not pus-filled breast milk from cows.

Shredded hearts of palm are the “crab” in this recipe, but the flavor really comes from the mix of vegan cheeses, Old Bay Seasoning, and dulse flakes (a seaweed seasoning).

If you’re short on time, this two-ingredient recipe is just the thing. Mix store-bought vegan sour cream with a cow-friendly onion soup mix and you’ll have the perfect dip for your favorite potato chips in no time.

Cheesy, spicy queso is a crowd-pleaser and can even be used for a build-your-own nacho party.

Shredded jackfruit acts as the “chicken” here, rather than the flesh of these inquisitive and social animals.

You can pile any of your favorite pizza toppings on this vegan mozzarella cream sauce, but the herby mushroom and onion mix is a mouthwatering combination.

This vibrant, Moroccan-inspired recipe pairs well with toasted bread or pita chips.

Seven-layer dip is a party favorite. This one uses vegan sour cream that you can make at home or find in stores.

Baba ganoush is a Middle Eastern side dish that’s already vegan, since it’s made from roasted or grilled eggplant, tahini, lemon juice, and spices. Top yours with high-quality olive oil, and cut up fresh veggies for dipping.

This version of the classic appetizer gets its umami flavor from light miso paste. Add some chopped vegan bacon for a variation.

Homemade or store-bought vegan Parmesan can be used in this dip, which is inspired by the classic Mexican street food.

Keep the party going with something sweet. This indulgent cookie-dough dip pairs well with vegan graham crackers, cookies, pretzels, or fruit.

Store-bought vegan dips are another great option for parties or some casual snacking. Mix it up by preparing a couple of homemade recipes to serve alongside the store-bought options.

