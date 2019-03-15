Hormel Health Labs Introduces Meal Kit For People With Swallowing Disorders

The THICK & EASY(TM) Pureed Meal Kit is designed to provide more convenience, variety and consistency for dysphagia sufferers



AUSTIN, Minn., March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Health Labs, part of the Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) family of companies, has introduced THICK & EASY™ pureed meal kits to provide nutrition solutions for those suffering from dysphagia.

Preparing meals at home for someone with dysphagia can be difficult because the foods have to be prepared to a specific, standardized consistency for safety and comfort reasons. The new pureed meal kits help individuals and caregivers provide a home-cooked meal with the proper consistency, and without all the hassle. The THICK & EASY™ meals were designed by chefs who understand the importance of ease of preparation, but also the need for great flavor and variety.

"Many people who struggle with dysphagia at home resort to eating baby food," said Tim Garry, director of marketing at Hormel Health Labs. "Offering foods that look and taste great is a big quality of life improvement."

Each meal kit contains a wide variety of foods to provide nutrition solutions for any meal. Lunch and dinner kits contain over 30 items and food for at least six separate meals, including entrees, sides and desserts. Breakfast kits provide enough food for nine or more nutritious meals. Simply steam or microwave and the meals are ready to eat.

Dysphagia, the medical term used to describe swallowing disorders, can cause an inability to swallow normal foods and beverages, and can make eating a difficult chore, or even hazardous. Without the ability to easily consume whole foods, those suffering from dysphagia can be afflicted by malnutrition, involuntary weight loss, aspirational pneumonia or dehydration, not to mention losing their love of eating from flavorless pureed foods.

Dysphagia affects millions of people, including 1 in 25 adults, and is particularly prevalent among the elderly and those who suffer from multiple sclerosis, dementia, a stroke or an injury to the head and neck.

THICK & EASY™ pureed meal kits can be ordered online and shipped directly to your door from www.HormelHealthLabs.com , or ordered through most major healthcare distributors. We also offer subscriptions to setup automatic, regular deliveries for extra convenience.

ABOUT HORMEL HEALTH LABS

The Hormel Health Labs team is passionate about improving people's lives through better food and nutrition. Our mission is to provide great-tasting, affordable and convenient nourishment when you need it most™. Our THICK & EASY® brand has been a leader in dysphagia nutrition for over 25 years, with products including pureed foods, desserts, thickened beverages and snacks for the millions of people affected by dysphagia. Whether you are a major healthcare center, a special care facility, a caregiver or an individual, we are here to provide quality, tasty dietary solutions. Learn more or explore our line of products at www.HormelHealthLabs.com .

