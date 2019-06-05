Hormel Foods to Webcast Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference

AUSTIN, Minn., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) invites you to listen live as Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer, and Tom Day, executive vice president – Refrigerated Foods, present at the 2019 dbAccess Global Consumer Conference in Paris.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 11, 2019





2:00 p.m. CET (7:00 a.m. CT)



WEBCAST: To listen to the live webcast of the presentation, go to the company's website, http://www.hormelfoods.com, click on Investors, and you will find a link to the webcast.



WEBCAST REPLAY: To listen to a replay of the webcast, go to the company's website http://www.hormelfoods.com, click on Investors, then click on News & Events and you will find a link to the webcast. The webcast will be archived for one year.

About Hormel Foods – Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a leading global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenues across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Columbus®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" by Corporate Responsibility Magazine for the 11th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. In 2016, the company celebrated its 125th anniversary and announced its new vision for the future - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ - focusing on its legacy of innovation. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

