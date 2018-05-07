Hormel Foods Ranked No. 16 on 2018 100 Best Corporate Citizens List

AUSTIN, Minn., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) today announced that it was ranked No. 16 on the 19th annual Corporate Responsibility (CR) Magazine 100 Best Corporate Citizens List. This is the 10th consecutive year the company has been on the list and the fourth time the company has been in the top 20. The roster recognizes the standout environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance of public companies across the U.S.

"We are honored to be recognized, once again, as one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer. "This recognition is a tribute to the efforts of our 20,000 inspired team members who are committed to making the world a better place. At Hormel Foods, we know that building corporate social value and creating economic value do not have to be competing goals. We will continue our focus on being a great corporate citizen because it is simply the right thing to do."

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens List documents 260 ESG data points of disclosure and performance measures – harvested from publicly available information in seven categories: environment, climate change, employee relations, human rights, governance, finance, and philanthropy and community support. The list ranks the Russell 1000 Index.

"CR Magazine is proud to present the only ESG ranking list that doesn't rely on self-reporting," said Dave Armon, publisher of CR Magazine. "Each year, the 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking measures the success of the brands taking stands movement by celebrating the most successful, most transparent companies that report on their responsible practices. We congratulate those honored on this year's list for their commitment to corporate responsibility."

Hormel Foods continues to be recognized by third-party organizations for its efforts. Recent recognition includes:

Being named one of the World's Best Employers and Top Regarded Companies by Forbes;

Receiving a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index; and

Being recognized on the Best for Vets Employers List by Military Times.

Hormel Foods publicly discloses information about its dedication to corporate responsibility each year through its corporate responsibility report and several other initiatives. The company's 2017 report will be released this summer.

To view the full 100 Best Corporate Citizens List visit http://www.3blassociation.com/insights/corporate-responsibility-magazine-announces-2018-100-best-corporate-citizens.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenues across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly Guacamole®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" by Corporate Responsibility Magazine for the tenth year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. In 2016, the company celebrated its 125th anniversary and announced its new vision for the future — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — focusing on its legacy of innovation. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

