Hormel Foods Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 12th Consecutive Year

AUSTIN, Minn., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods, a global branded food company (NYSE: HRL), has been named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by 3BL Media, recognizing outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance among the 1,000 largest, U.S. public companies.



"We are honored to be named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens for the 12th consecutive year. This recognition is a continued testament to the outstanding work being done by our team members and company to build business and social value," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer of Hormel Foods. "During these uncertain times, it is more important than ever that companies continue to support the communities where they live and work. Hormel Foods continues to be a leader in this area by donating more than $1 million and 1 million meals to hunger-relief efforts, supporting senior citizens and graduating seniors, in addition to our ongoing social and environmental commitments."

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking is based on 141 ESG transparency and performance factors in eight pillars: climate change, employee relations, environment, finance, governance, human rights, stakeholders and society, and ESG performance.



Using a methodology developed by 3BL Media, all Russell 1000 Index companies are researched by ISS ESG, the responsible investment research arm of Institutional Shareholder Services. There is no fee for companies to be included in 100 Best Corporate Citizens.



To compile the ranking, corporate data and information is obtained from publicly available sources only, rather than questionnaires or company submissions. Companies have the option to verify data collected for the ranking at no cost. Data and information used in the 2020 edition of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking is from March 6, 2019 to March 13, 2020.



"Achieving the transformational targets in the Paris Agreement and UN Sustainable Development Goals in this decade means we need all companies to embed ESG issues into their business," said Dave Armon, CEO of 3BL Media. "The best corporate citizens of 2020 are leaders, demonstrating how transparency, ambitious goals, robust strategies and accounting for all stakeholders builds business and social value."



Third-party organizations continue to recognize Hormel Foods for its efforts. Recent recognition includes: being named a Best for Vets Employer by Military Times, being named one of the World's Best Employers by Forbes and being ranked No. 8 in the consumer foods products category on Fortune's list of the World's Most Admired Companies, among many others.



For access to the complete 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2020 ranking and methodology visit: https://100best.3blmedia.com/.



ABOUT HORMEL FOODS – INSPIRED PEOPLE. INSPIRED FOOD.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three straight years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for the 12th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.



ABOUT THE 100 BEST CORPORATE CITIZENS RANKING

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens debuted in 1999 in Business Ethics Magazine and appeared annually in Corporate Responsibility Magazine for many years. 3BL Media has managed the ranking since 2018. To compile the ranking, each company in the Russell 1000 Index is ranked according to its transparency and performance on 141 environmental, social and governance factors.



ABOUT 3BL MEDIA

3BL Media delivers purpose-driven communications for the world's leading companies. Our unrivaled distribution, leadership and editorial platforms inspire and support global sustainable business. Learn more here .

