Hormel Foods Launches New Single-serve Lunchmeat

AUSTIN, Minn., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of Hormel®Natural Choice® deli meats announced today the addition of new single-serve lunchmeat options, further expanding the brand's growing portfolio of 100 percent natural* deli meats, snacks and bacons made without artificial preservatives or ingredients.

Packaged with 2 ounces – or five slices – of 100 percent natural* deli meat, the new offering provides additional, convenient choices for consumers to enjoy their favorite lunch meat.

"We've received feedback from consumers that smaller households sometimes struggle to get through the entire package of lunchmeat, so we wanted to provide a convenient option for them," said Samantha Balaski, Hormel®Natural Choice® brand manager. "They are also perfect for on-the-go snacks for those seeking additional protein throughout the day."

Hormel®Natural Choice® single-serve lunchmeat is available in four convenient varieties. These perfectly portioned pouches are available in oven roasted turkey, applewood smoked turkey, honey ham and cherrywood smoked ham.

The 2-ounce resealable pouches (MSRP $1.29-$1.49) include 9 to 10 grams of protein and can be found at Hy-Vee, Price Chopper (Golub), Grocer's Supply, Woodman's, Giant Carlisle, Brookshire, Cub Foods, Meijer and Shaw's stores this summer.

For more information about Hormel® Natural Choice™ products, including recipes, nutritional information and where to buy, as well as our new "Good Feeds Us All" campaign, visit www.makethenaturalchoice.com or follow the brand on social media at www.facebook.com/hormelnaturalchoice and www.instagram.com/hormelnaturalchoice.

* Minimally processed. No artificial ingredients

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenues across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly Guacamole®, Hormel® Black Label® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" by Corporate Responsibility Magazine for the ninth year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. In 2016, the company celebrated its 125th anniversary and announced its new vision for the future - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ - focusing on its legacy of innovation. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

