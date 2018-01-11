Hormel Foods Launches HORMEL® ALWAYS TENDER® Dry Seasoned Loin Filets

AUSTIN, Minn., Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) announces the launch of Hormel® Always Tender® Dry Seasoned Loin Filets.

Available in three distinct flavors – Greek Inspired, Herb, and Sun-Dried Tomato – the dry seasoned loin filets are an extension of the brand's existing marinated Hormel® Always Tender® products.

"Our dry seasoned loin filets are a perfect way to enrich the already flavorful and juicy cuts of meat," said Megan Elliott, brand manager at Hormel Foods. "Providing a delicious, simple and easy to make dry seasoned loin to complement our existing Hormel® Always Tender® products is something our consumers have been asking for, and we are happy to deliver."

The three available flavors are dry seasoned with the following simple ingredients:

Greek Inspired – dry seasoned with onion, oregano, and thyme

Herb – dry seasoned with rosemary, thyme, and basil

Sun-Dried Tomato – dry seasoned with sun-dried tomato, basil, and oregano

Hormel® Always Tender® Dry Seasoned Loin Filets are available in 1.5 pound packages and can be found in stores nationwide.

For more information on Hormel® Always Tender® products, including the dry seasoned loin filets, visit www.hormel.com/Brands/AlwaysTender.aspx.

About Hormel Foods – Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenues across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly Guacamole®, Hormel® Black Label® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" by Corporate Responsibility Magazine for the ninth year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. In 2016, the company celebrated its 125th anniversary and announced its new vision for the future - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ - focusing on its legacy of innovation. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

Contact:

Brian Olson

507-437-5766

media@hormel.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hormel-foods-launches-hormel-always-tender-dry-seasoned-loin-filets-300581704.html

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation